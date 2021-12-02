N.L. Reads: Eva Crocker's debut novel explores police abuse of power

In 2017, Eva Crocker was at her St. John's home when a group of police officers stormed her home and told her she was under arrest for transmission of child pornography.

It turned out the police were operating under old information and were looking for someone who lived at the address before her. She said it struck her how much more dangerous the incident could have been if English weren't her first language, she wasn't a white cisgender woman or had children there.

"But it was still very disturbing," said Crocker from Montreal, where she's pursuing a PhD at Concordia University.

It resulted in All That I Ask, a novel published by House of Anansi Press.

"The book is kind of a fictionalized account of the aftermath of that incident. So the character Stacey has had her electronics confiscated and the police are combing through them looking for evidence of illegal activity," said Crocker.

"So the book is kind of about privacy and surveillance and how much of ourselves is in our digital mirror image. And then it's also about corruption within the RNC, what a dangerous institution that is. And it's also a queer love story."

Crocker's debut novel is a contender for the N.L. Reads competition, running from November to February.

Crocker's book is going up against Bridget Canning's Some People's Children (Breakwater Books) We, Jane by Aimee Wall (Bookhug Press) and The Stolen Ones by Ida Linehan Young (Flanker Press).

It's kind of like the third round of economic collapse tied to resource extraction that we've lived through since Confederation. And I think it's hard to imagine … what happens now. - Eva Crocker

Each book has an advocate, and cultural historian and author Ainsley Hawthorn will defend Crocker's All That I Ask.

All That I Ask is Crocker's first novel, following the publication of her short story collection Barrelling Forward, also published by House of Anansi Press. She said writing a novel was a different process than her short story collection, which she worked on for a long time and had a number of other people read before the book was published.

Crocker describes All That I Ask as a piece of autofiction that she wrote quickly and passionately.

Through the novel, Crocker said, she set out to depict a time in Newfoundland and Labrador, 2015-2017, with growing public dissatisfaction with the RNC, from the shooting death of Don Dunphy, the violent arrest of protesters at Muskrat Falls site and the first trial of Doug Snelgrove, an RNC officer eventually convicted and sent to prison for sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty.

In the novel, Stacey also becomes increasingly aware of the ways she's being watched: by her neighbours, the police, and a drone she spots flying near her home to being followed through a supermarket.

Another issue Crocker said she wanted to touch on was Muskrat Falls, the controversial hydroelectric megaproject that had been expected to double electricity bills when it's fully online while not generating the revenue it was initially expected to. As a result, people are grappling with what the future might look like in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The characters in All That I Ask are people in their 20s who work several jobs to cobble together a living. While it gives them some freedom, Crocker said, it doesn't offer much security and there's a lot of precarity, which is what a lot of young people here are dealing with now.

"It's kind of like the third round of economic collapse tied to resource extraction that we've lived through since Confederation. And I think it's hard to imagine … what happens now," she said.

How to participate in N.L. Reads

Throughout the event, libraries will have unlimited copies of e-books for each of the four featured titles so as many people as possible can read along. Each e-book will be available during the month it's featured, as follows:

November — Some People's Children, Bridget Canning.

December — All I Ask, Eva Crocker.

January — We, Jane, Aimee Wall.

February — The Stolen Ones, Ida Linehan Young.

You may also cast your ballot in person by visiting your local branch. A library card is not required to vote.

For more information on N.L. Reads, visit here .

