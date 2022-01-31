N.L. Reads: With her debut novel, Aimee Wall moves from translator to author

Aimee Wall's debut novel, We, Jane, starts off in Montreal with expat Marthe being lured back to her home province of Newfoundland and Labrador by an enigmatic fellow Newfoundlander named Jane, who is on a mission to increase abortion access in rural communities.

The name "Jane" is important, said Wall, who was inspired by a Chicago-based group with that name that performed abortions in the 1960s, when they were still illegal.

In her novel, Wall wanted to bring a similar group to N.L, where abortion access is limited mostly to St. John's.

We, Jane protagonist Marthe is looking for a movement to belong to and relocates to an outport community, where she joins a circle of older women who are involved in secretly performing abortions outside clinical settings.

"I was interested in writing a kind of coming-home narrative and the idea [Marthe] wants to belong, the sort of shakiness of coming home and wondering if you're still going to fit, if you can still belong to a place that you've left," said Wall.

"And it sort of dovetailed nicely with her wanting to belong to this collective, to feel like she was doing something and part of something."

We, Jane is Wall's debut novel. (Bookhug, Richmond Lam)

The novel, published by Bookhug Press, was a finalist for the Scotiabank Giller Prize and is now a contender for the latest N.L. Read's battle of the books competition, which began in November and runs through February.

Wall's book is going up against Bridget Canning's Some People's Children (Breakwater Books), Eva Crocker's All I Ask (House of Anansi Press) and The Stolen Ones by Ida Linehan Young (Flanker Press).

Each book has an advocate, and We, Jane will be defended by political science professor Amanda Bittner.

Born in Grand Falls-Windsor, Wall attended Memorial University and majored in English with a minor in French. After graduating she worked a number of odd jobs and eventually moved to Montreal, where she earned a master's from Concordia in translation studies. She lives in Montreal where she works as a translator.

Wall said she did a fair bit of research on reproductive justice for her novel, going back to the story of the original Jane collective and the work of Canadian abortion rights advocate Dr. Henry Morgentaler, as well as the situation in N.L. to cover what Wall described as the "the long arc of the fight for reproductive justice in Canada."

"I almost didn't want to do too much specific research about Newfoundland. I knew the broad strokes, of course, of the situation there as it is now, but I was a little bit afraid of boxing myself into a corner where I would start to feel beholden to the facts. And I wanted to feel free to make up a story."

With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to potentially overturn landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade this year, We, Jane also focuses on a timely subject. While the situation in Canada is less dramatic, Wall noted access still isn't guaranteed, citing problems in N.L. like distance to the service in St. John's or lack of availability of child care for someone who needs an abortion.

How to participate in N.L. Reads

Throughout the event, libraries will have unlimited copies of e-books for each of the four featured titles so as many people as possible can read along. Each e-book will be available during the month it's featured:

November: Some People's Children, Bridget Canning.

December: All I Ask, Eva Crocker.

January: The Stolen Ones, Ida Linehan Young.

February: We, Jane, Aimee Wall.

You may also cast your ballot in person by visiting your local branch. A library card is not required to vote.

For more information on N.L. Reads, visit here .

