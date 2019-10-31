Get to the library, because the NL Reads 2020 contenders have been unveiled

The books for this year's NL Reads, from left: The Luminous Sea, by Melissa Barbeau, One for the Rock, by Kevin Major, The Sign on My Father's House, by Tom Moore, and I Keep the Land Alive, by Tshaukuesh Elizabeth Penashue. (Breakwater Books/Breakwater Books/Flanker Press/University of Manitoba Press)

The temperatures are dropping, the wind is blowing, but the competition is heating up, as the NL Reads 2020 contenders are announced.

Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries launched this year's titles, vying for the public vote as the top local book of the year.

This year's titles are:

One for the Rock by Kevin Major

The Sign on My Father's House by Tom Moore

The Luminous Sea by Melissa Barbeau

Nitinikiau Innusi: I Keep the Land Alive by Tshaukuesh Elizabeth Penashue

Over the next four months, readers can cast their votes for each of the four titles to name the province's "must read" book of the past year. The author of the book with the most votes will also receive the Margaret Duley Award.

The winning title will be declared at the competition grand finale at the AC Hunter Public Library in St. John's on Feb. 26, but votes will be tallied from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Each title is stocked up at public library branches across the province. For readers who can't get to a library, there are also unlimited digital versions of the books, featured by month.

For November, One for the Rock will have unlimited downloads; December, it will be The Sign of My Father's House; in January, The Luminous Sea, and in February, Nitinikiau Innusi: I Keep the Land Alive.

That means those books will have no limit during those months on the number of people who can check out digital copies.

Readers can vote for their favourite title on the Newfoundland and Labrador Public Library website, in person at their local branch, or in house at the AC Hunter on the grand finale night, when reader advocates will face off to argue why their titles should win.

Previous winners of the NL Reads competition include Trudy Morgan-Cole for her novel Most Anything You Please, and Gary Collins for The Last Beothuk.

