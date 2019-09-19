N.L. Liberal candidate calls Trudeau brownface 'disrespectful'

A Liberal Party candidate in Newfoundland and Labrador is among the voices criticizing Justin Trudeau's decision to don brownface in 2001.

St. John's East incumbent Nick Whalen tweeted earlier this morning that he'd spoken with his children about photos of Trudeau in racist makeup published Wednesday.

"Chatted with my kids … and kids immediately appreciate that dressing up as cultures is wrong ... is disrespectful ... and oppressive," he wrote.

The photos, featuring a 29-year-old Trudeau at a themed gala in Vancouver, have been the subject of criticism from both within and outside his party since they were published Wednesday evening by Time magazine.

Chatted with my kids ... and kids immediately appreciate that dressing up as cultures is wrong ... is disrespectful ... and oppressive. If their dad’s boss gets made fun of today at school, “that probably makes sense.” On the right path, but a long road <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thekidsarealright?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thekidsarealright</a> —@NickWhalenMP

Trudeau told reporters he wore the makeup as part of an Aladdin costume, and he expressed his regret at doing so.

"I take responsibility for my decision to do that. I shouldn't have done it. I should have known better. It was something that I didn't think was racist at the time, but now I recognize it was something racist to do and I am deeply sorry," he said.

This image was part of an April 2001 newsletter from the West Point Grey Academy. (Newsletter of West Point Grey Academy)

Non-politicians who woke up to the news in Newfoundland and Labrador also grappled with how the photos affected their view of Trudeau.

Prajwala Dixit, a St. John's writer, said she's personally struggled to understand the photos.

"It's a lot to process," she said. "What I would say is not every brown person's reaction — you can't [apply] that reaction to every single brown or black person."

People outside Memorial University on Thursday morning had a variety of opinions.

"It doesn't really make me feel anything. This is just a costume party," said Kazi Sanzidezanam. "It doesn't have anything to do with the election."

Kazi Sanzidezanam, left, and Fahad Moin say the photos didn't personally bother them. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Sanzidezanam said she didn't see the photo as racially insensitive, and said it wouldn't affect her decision at the ballot box.

"Anyone can dress up as anything. No one is obliged to be just white. You can put brown makeup or black makeup — that's up to you," Fahad Moin said.

But he pointed out that people who wear the turban for religious and cultural reasons may have good reason to be upset.

"Many people I know, they got racially abused for it," he said. "Maybe if you're wearing that and not knowing the actual meaning behind it, that's why they might be hurt."

Sarah Leonard says Trudeau hasn't been as active on race issues as he could be. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"I think you have to look at how he's treated people of colour," said Sarah Leonard, pointing to what she sees as a lack of movement on Indigenous issues such as water rights and the inquiry into missing and murdered women.

"While he has opened up the doors for immigration … I think you have to look at his actions, and not what he says. I don't think he's a racist, but I don't think he's doing as much as he could be."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador