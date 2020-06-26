Return to in-person prayers makes for 'heartwarming' Ramadan for Muslims in N.L.

Syed Pirzada, president of the Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, says a return to in-person Ramadan gatherings has been heartwarming. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The president of the Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador says a sense of normalcy is returning to this year's Ramadan celebrations, as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Ramadan, which began on Friday, is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar, marked by prayer and fasting from sun up to sundown.

Syed Mansoor Pirzada said the spirit of community was back at the Masjid-an-Noor Mosque in St. John's during prayers.

"The mosque was full and children were so excited and people were chatting," said Pirzada.

"You can see the the inner feeling of happiness in people's faces. And the warmth and the excitement is obvious.… We feel really sad that the last two years we were not able to come together."

Ramadan traditions and ceremonies have been more isolated due to public health restrictions over the past two years. Pirzada said typical prayer gatherings had couldn't be held in person.

"Only one person would go during this time, at night, in the evening, and he will pray. And that will be streamed live on our website," said Pirzada.

However, he said streaming the prayers also had its benefits. He said people from across the world could tune in to the online recitations and be able to feel connected to Newfoundland and Labrador's Muslim community from afar.

"They can't forget how cohesive our community has been and how we have taken care of each other and how we try to do things for each other. So they really keep themselves connected with the community," said Pirzada.

He said while prayers are being held in-person again this year, they are still offering a livestream of the recitations over Zoom for those who may want to participate from home or who may not be able to make it to the mosque.

Syed Pirzada, pictured here with other members of the St. John's Muslim community at a pre-pandemic Ramadan gathering in 2015. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Although the community can once again gather for Ramadan, Pirzada said some pandemic precautions remain in place. Masks, proof of vaccination and physical distancing are still required in the mosque, and people have to bring their own prayer mats.

"We just want to make sure that we are taking all the precautions," he said.

Despite the precautions, Pirzada said it feels like this is the first taste of normalcy after the last couple years.

"It's a great feeling that we are almost back to normal and we can at least enjoy it."

"It's a festive atmosphere because everybody feels excited. Whenever Ramadan starts, everybody takes it so seriously, because it gives them not only a spiritual uplifting, but also so many opportunities to meet with the community, to connect with the community and get to know each other."

It's this sense of community which is making this Ramadan feel special after the last two pandemic-impacted years.

"[It] was really, really heartwarming for all of us."

