Province's public sector unions at odds over contract extension

One of the major unions representing provincial government workers in Newfoundland and Labrador is rejecting its deal, while another is advising members to take it.

Sherry Hillier, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees N.L., says its 3,700 public sector members do not accept the "template bargaining" offered by the provincial government.

But Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, has told that union's roughly 16,000 members to vote in favour of the deal from Jan. 27 to 31, and declined to comment while the vote is in progress.

"We just want to sit down and talk," Hillier said Tuesday, after formally asking the government to go to the bargaining table.

"We didn't get a chance four years ago because the larger union went in again and did a template that was forced upon all of us."

Focus on language

The province has offered NAPE and CUPE members, who work side by side in various sectors like health care and education, the same two-year extension to their contracts, which expire at the end of March.

Both unions took the same deal four years ago, and Hillier said it's time the government heard the specific concerns of its members — and the bargaining table is where that happens.

It's a smoke-and-mirrors thing. - Sherry Hillier

"There was years that there was no money to give from government, as it is now, but we got language in our collective agreement, firm language that protects our employees," Hillier said, which is what members want now.

She said that includes issues about working alone and clauses with Occupational Health and Safety legislation, for example, that need to be reflected in the union's collective agreement.

Pension concerns

Specifics of the deal on the table have recently become available, and include: a four per cent wage increase over 18 months; no layoffs or changes to sick leave, family leave, contracting out services, or public-private partnership provisions; but an adjustment to the pension plans.

Pensions are where CUPE takes issue, and Hillier said she has no concerns about the two unions being at odds; her union just wants pensions to stay the same.

"It's a smoke-and-mirrors thing to hide the clawback to pensions for future benefits of new hires," said Hillier.

The proposed contract states that due to federal changes to increase the amount of money Canadians receive through the Canada Pension Plan, the province will make changes to the Public Service Pension Plan that NAPE and CUPE members get.

Finance Minister Tom Osborne has said savings on post-retirement benefits for new workers will help offset a wage increase. (Patrick Butler/CBC)

Without changing the PSPP, the contract notes the combined PSPP and CPP would be higher "than what was contemplated under pension reform."

So the province wanted to change the PSPP to maintain the same level of benefits that PSPP and CPP currently offer in the future, as the CPP goes up.

It's not clear if the overall reduction of post-employment benefits for new employees is specific to this CPP and PSPP adjustment, and the Department of Finance was not immediately available to clarify Tuesday afternoon.

However, Finance Minister Tom Osborne had previously said those concessions would see the government save money over time to offset some, but not all, of the extra money going into the four per cent wage increase.

