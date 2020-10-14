N.L. cancels public exams for current school year, expands review for future years
Education Department seeking to create a new evaluating system
Newfoundland and Labrador has cancelled high school public exams for the second consecutive school year and is expanding a review to see where they fit in future learning.
The decision was announced in a press release Wednesday from the provincial Department of Education.
"The public exam system as it existed pre-COVID-19 may no longer meet the educational needs of students," said the release.
The department began a review of public exams during the last school year with the goal of "creating an innovative, up-to-date system of evaluating high school students," according to the release.
The department said last year that teachers were focused on student engagement and "alternate means of assessment," which they said had a positive impact on students and attendance numbers.
The prospect of public exams for future school years will continue to be reviewed, the department says.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?