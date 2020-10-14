N.L. cancels public exams for current school year, expands review for future years

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Education has cancelled public exams for the 2022-23 school year. (Vetta/Getty Images)

Newfoundland and Labrador has cancelled high school public exams for the second consecutive school year and is expanding a review to see where they fit in future learning.

The decision was announced in a press release Wednesday from the provincial Department of Education.

"The public exam system as it existed pre-COVID-19 may no longer meet the educational needs of students," said the release.

The department began a review of public exams during the last school year with the goal of "creating an innovative, up-to-date system of evaluating high school students," according to the release.

The department said last year that teachers were focused on student engagement and "alternate means of assessment," which they said had a positive impact on students and attendance numbers.

The prospect of public exams for future school years will continue to be reviewed, the department says.