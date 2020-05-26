With services strained, public health psychologists consider leaving the sector: APNL

Dr. Janine Hubbard, president of the Association of Psychology Newfoundland Labrador, says demand for psychologists has reached an 'unprecedented' level. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Anxiety and depression have reached crisis levels in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the provincial association of psychologists, which says a spike in demand for services has left many without a therapist.

In a February survey, the Association of Psychology Newfoundland Labrador collected data that suggests demand is on the rise, wait lists are full and many people can't get the help they need.

"It's unprecedented. While we're delighted that people are reaching out — we've worked really hard on decreasing the stigma — what we are finding is that services just aren't available," Dr. Janine Hubbard, president of APNL, told CBC News on Tuesday.

"As someone who has to turn away individuals, it's heartbreaking because we know they're in crisis, we know they're reaching out for help."

The situation is compounded by psychologists leaving the public health system, which is adding strain on private care as patients are funnelled into that sector, said Hubbard. There are currently 211 registered psychologists in Newfoundland and Labrador in public and private health.

The APNL survey suggests that psychologists are leaving the public sector because of frustrations with the system. Just over 52 per cent of those working in public health who responded to the survey said they recently considered leaving their jobs.

When asked what it would take to change the minds of those considering leaving the public sector, the most common responses were increased respect, increased autonomy, better understanding of the role, education and or skills of psychologists, increased salary, increased opportunities to use psychology skills and increased financial support for education and training opportunities.

With that, 31 per cent said they're considering a full-time private practice, and 12 per cent say they're considering leaving the province entirely.

In some public-sector areas, such as education, health and post-secondary, there are vacancies of 30 to 50 per cent, Hubbard said.

"This isn't just related to COVID," she said. "This has been going on for the past five, six years."

In a statement to CBC News, the Department of Health said it acknowledges that clinical psychologist vacancies are concerning and challenges persist in regional health authorities across the province.

The department said RHAs are "directly responsible for the administration and delivery of health services" including responsibility for human resource management, staffing and recruitment and it's continuing to work closely with RHAs on how to best address the issues.

Currently, there are approximately 35 vacant positions in regional health authorities, the department said.

Consultation and retention

Hubbard said psychologists are feeling the same frustrations as other health providers, with things such as burnout, inability to practice to their full scope and structural changes being imposed without any input or consultation being concerns near the top of the list.

"We're actually well trained in things like program evaluation and program design. If changes are being made, we're just asking to include us at those early planning stages," Hubbard said.

"There's a real need to focus on ... retention issues for the mid-career and senior level psychologists."

However, the Health Department said it has engaged psychologists consistently throughout development of its provincial "stepped-care model" — which aims to match individuals with the right level of care, at the right time — under the Towards Recovery Action Plan. The department said it has ensured psychologists their involvement throughout the entire development process with representation on the provincial stepped-care committee.

As for retention, the Health department said an assistant deputy minister of health professional recruitment and retention position has been created to assist with attracting healthcare professionals to N.L.

"Recruitment and retention of psychologists and other health professionals are ongoing issues for many jurisdictions around the world. The situation here, in Newfoundland and Labrador, is no different," the statement reads.

"Clinical psychologists are considered an 'in demand' occupation under the Priority Skills NL initiative of the Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism. Internationally trained clinical psychologists were invited to complete an expression of interest and there has been limited interest to date."

Further, the Department of Health said the provincial government has bumped bursaries to $20,000, and they're available to students enrolled in psychology education programs who agree to complete a service commitment in one of the province's health regions. The department said it's working with RHAs to address competitiveness with the private sector as well as publicly employed psychologists in other jurisdictions.

CBC News asked each of the province's regional health authorities for comment on Tuesday. No comment has been received as of publishing.

