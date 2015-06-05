N.L. provincial courts halt trials, appearances — with exceptions

Some trials and court appearances have been suspended at provincial courts across Newfoundland and Labrador amid concerns over COVID-19.

A notice released late Monday afternoon on behalf of Pamela Goulding, the chief judge of the provincial court of Newfoundland and Labrador, said she is closely monitoring developments of the coronavirus.

All trials and appearances are suspended. The exception will be for people who are already in custody. They will be able to go to trial and bail hearings.

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms says a person who is arrested or detained must be seen by a judge or released within a certain amount of time.

"The safety and well-being of clients, the public, staff, judges and other stakeholders is of utmost importance to the court," the statement says.

Certain courtrooms in St. John's are often hubs of activity, and at times, people have no choice but to sit in close proximity to one another. It is expected that another announcement will be released by the same time Tuesday.

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief justice decided to postpone four upcoming jury trials, including the sexual assault retrial of Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove.

The Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal will be closed to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lawyers, parties involved, witnesses and others directly involved with court matters are allowed to attend.

