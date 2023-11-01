'Moment of recognition and truth:' N.L. premier delivers apologies in Rigolet and Postville

Premier Andrew Furey will visit each Nunatsiavut community over the remainder of the week. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)

Premier Andrew Furey started his trip to Labrador in Rigolet and Postville on Wednesday as part of a series of apologies to residential school survivors happening this week.

Over the next three days, Furey will visit each of the five Inuit communities of Nunatsiavut, which dot the northern coast of Labrador before winding down in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Friday. Each community made its own plans for the apologies, all based on what they felt was best for their residential school survivors and their families.

About 40 people turned out in Rigolet on Wednesday morning for the sombre but long-awaited event.

"As premier, and on behalf of the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, I extend this apology to the students for what you experienced while in residential schools, to your families and to all Labrador Inuit," Furey said. "We are sorry."

Charlotte Wolfrey, the AngajukKak of Rigolet, said she has waited many years to hear those words from the provincial government.

Wolfrey said she accepts the apology.

"We accept it because we want the pain and the hurting to go away, so that we can try to continue to move on," she said.

"This is a moment of recognition and truth. The premier admitted the government of Newfoundland and Labrador's role in the residential school system by saying 'We are sorry,' that the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador allowed this to happen and did not step in to protect the children that needed to be protected."

Charlotte Wolfrey, AngajukKak of Rigolet, says she has waited many years to hear an apology from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)

Joining Furey was Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe, as well as former students of residential schools, their family members, community members and elected officials of the Nunatsiavut Assembly.

Both events featured music, traditional dances, candle-lighting ceremonies and moments of silence.

Elder Roy Pilgrim accepted the apology in Postville, where dozens more residents turned out — many of whom were school-aged children.

"We accept the apology from Premier Andrew Furey on behalf of the Newfoundland and Labrador government for the treatment we, as Labrador Inuit, received in residential schools," he said.

"We appreciate the acknowledgement of this and the sad chapter in our history as children were separated from our families and communities, in turn the loss of connection to our language, culture and traditions. Some students were neglected while others suffered mental, physical and sexual abuse."

Like Wolfrey, Pigrim said he, and the Labrador Inuit, have waited years for an apology.

WATCH | In apology, Furey acknowledges neglect and abuse in residential schools: Premier apologizes for neglect and abuse in Labrador residential schools Duration 1:35 Featured Video Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is visiting each of the five coastal communities of Nunatsiavut as well as Happy Valley-Goose Bay over three days, delivering apologies to residential school survivors. On Wednesday in Postville, Furey said the schools separated children from their families and weakened their language, traditions and culture.

MHAs not invited

Wednesday's apology comes just over a month after Furey made an apology in Cartwright to the NunatuKavut Community Council — a day before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

That apology drew backlash from the Nunatsiavut Government and Innu Nation, both of which argue against NunatuKavut's claim to Inuit identity.

Music helped mark the apology in Postville Wednesday afternoon. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Both Nunatsiavut Government and Innu Nation called for the resignation or removal of Indigenous and Labrador Affairs Minister Lisa Dempster over the matter.

Dempster remains in St. John's this week. She said she has duties she needs to take care of as the deputy government house leader. The legislature continues to sit while Furey is away.

Also not on this trip is NDP MHA Lela Evans, who represents the Torngat Mountains district that includes all of Nunatsiavut.

"I'm elected by the people, and so if anyone should be offended by him not including me, I think it should be the people that elected me," Evans told CBC News on Tuesday.

"I know people wanted me to be there and I don't want to take away from the apology but it's really hard to reconcile."

Torngat Mountains MHA questions why premier didn’t invite her to residential schools apologies Duration 2:07 Featured Video Lela Evans says the apologies are for people who have suffered trauma, but said it’s hard to understand why Premier Andrew Furey didn’t extend an invitation to her given she represents part of the area. A spokesperson for Furey said he did not invite any MHAs, stating it wasn’t their event.

Evans is from Makkovik. Her parents, grandparents and other family members are residential school survivors.

A spokesperson for Furey said he did not invite any MHAs as it wasn't their event.

Furey will be in Makkovik at 10 a.m. AT on Thursday and Hopedale at 3 p.m. AT.