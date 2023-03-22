$1.5B in spending announcements by the N.L. government — and the budget isn't even out yet

Premier Andrew Furey on Wednesday announced $1.4 billion in spending for provincial roads. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

In the last 10 days, the Newfoundland and Labrador government has rolled out spending promise after spending promise, right up until the eve of Thursday's 2023 budget — a total of $1.5 billion in the past week and a half.

The 2023 budget is expected to be released at 2 p.m. NT on Thursday.

The government announcements began March 13 with a promise to extend the oil and gas tax break until March 2024. That promise comes with the price tag of about $63 million.

The following day, March 14, the provincial government announced a new urgent-care centre for the northeast Avalon Peninsula — $4.9 million — with a recurring annual operating cost of about $4 million.

Three days after that, the province announced a retention bonus strategy for family physicians: $25,000 apiece for doctors who sign a one-year return-in-service agreement — an estimated $14.4 million total expenditure.

On Monday, the government announced an annual "remoteness bonus" of between $11,000 and $17,000 for salaried family physicians, with the scale depending on the remoteness of their location.

On Tuesday, Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister Tom Osborne announced $21.2 million for 10 more team-based clinics to be sprinkled throughout the province in an effort to address the doctor shortage and the thousands of residents living without a family physician.

On Wednesday, at the Colonial Building in St. John's, Furey announced $1.4 billion to be spent on the province's highways over the next five years. In January, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless announced the increase in spending will be reflected in this year's budget, going from $170 million to $225 million for the year.

Furey called it a "historic and important" investment, declaring it the largest five-year investment in highway infrastructure in the province's history and promises that it will create more jobs and boost tourism.

"Once you include the federal funding from cost-shared projects the total investment in infrastructure will be astronomical," he said.

All told, that's about $1.5 billion — most of which extends beyond 2023-24 — in promised spending leading into budget day.

Budget must focus on health-care, cost of living, says PC Leader

Opposition Leader David Brazil says he isn't surprised by the flurry of announcements, saying the Liberal government has been known to put out "good news announcements" before the release of a budget.

"They're spending a lot of money, but really they're only spending what a normal budget would be anyway of eight billion dollars, give or take," Brazil told CBC News Wednesday.

"But they're putting all the positive things up front so that will divert away from things that they didn't have a plan around or gaps in service that they're not addressing from an investment point of view."

Brazil says the focus of the 2023 budget needs to be placed on health-care and the cost of living, addressing things like taxation, the cost of home heating, 24/7 access to emergency rooms and the recruitment and retention of nurses and paramedics.

"Cause they're the issues that people are facing on a day to day basis. And it's at a critical level in this province right now."

PC interim leader David Brazil says he hopeful ahead of the release of the 2023 provincial budget. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Brazil can only speculate about what he hopes will be in the budget since the opposition isn't shown the contents until it is released to the public. He hopes that can change in the future so that ideas from politicians and constituents on all sides can be heard.

"If it's good programs, we can acknowledge that. If we think there's a gap in service, well then it's too late to give them advice to do changes when it's necessary," he said.

"Having the budget in advance or having a consultation process where we would know exactly what their priorities are would work to the benefit of everybody in Newfoundland and Labrador. And we wouldn't beat em up for the sake of beating em up, we would make legitimate recommendations based on what we've heard from the general public in this province."

Brazil said he's "optimistically hopeful" about the release of the provincial budget, saying he hopes every cent spent is done so as to improve the lives of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

