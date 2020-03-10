N.L. powerlifters have strong showing at national championships

Ethan Reid of Labrador City set an unofficial world record for his age with a squat of 233 kilograms at the Canadian Powerlifting Union Nationals in Winnipeg earlier this month. (Newfoundland & Labrador Powerlifting Association/Facebook)

Two powerlifters from this province lifted their way to national and world records at a national powerlifting compeition earlier this month.

Ethan Reid of Labrador City and Madison Collins of Gander were among the athletes representing Newfoundland and Labrador at the Canadian Powerlifting Union Nationals in Winnipeg on March 3.

Reid, 18, squatted an unofficial world record for his age group of 233 kilograms (514 pounds). He also broke the national record for his total lift, with three lifts totalling 615.5 kilograms (1,357 pounds).

Collins, 17, set four provincial and national records for her age group at the competition, including a record deadlift of 164 kilograms (363 pounds), a bench press of 68 kilograms (150 pounds), a squat of 145.1 kilograms (320 pounds) and a total lift record of 377.8 kilograms (833 pounds).

"It was really exciting. It was a big milestone for me," Reid told Labrador Morning. "It was my first time squatting over 500 pounds in competition. It felt quite heavy, but it was a big milestone for me and it was a goal I was shooting for for quite some time."

The sport of powerlifting has been growing in Newfoundland and Labrador in the last few years, with athletes from the province, including Vicky Taylor-Hood and Alisa Humber Cutler, winning on both the national and international level. The Canadian Powerlifting Union also hosted the national championships in St. John's in 2015.

Reid has been lifting since he was 13 years old, and has been competing for the last two years. He and his coach, Nick Hayward, knew going into the competition knew they could make noise in Winnipeg.

"Me and my coach kind of had a little bit of an idea that I was going to be ahead of the pack, just looking at different lifters that were registered and just seeing what they were lifting," Reid said.

"We had our eye on this squat record for a little while now … but the total record was kind of only something we had our eye for, say, the last couple weeks."

Madison Collins of Gander set four provincial and national records at the Canadian Powerlifting Union Nationals in Winnipeg earlier this month. (Airials Nine For Nine Powerlifting/Facebook)

Collins started in the sport a year and a half ago. She said she was drawn to it because she enjoys the feeling of being strong, and the empowerment that comes with it.

"It doesn't feel heavy for me, really. In competition, it doesn't," Collins told CBC Newfoundland Morning. "It's just, 'you gotta get the weight up.' And there's so much adrenalin, and you're so pumped up from the crowd and everyone cheering you on."

Reid has qualified for the World Sub-junior Powerlifitng Championships in Minsk, Belarus, later this year. Collins also qualified for worlds in Russia, but hasn't committed to going. Reid has his eyes set on a world record squat, which he would need to lift 228 kilograms to reach.

"I'd like to take the squat world record if I could," Reid said.