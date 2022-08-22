Keeping your head above water in this week's photo gallery

A whale breaches next to what is undoubtedly a terribly shocked puffin in Trinity Bay (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

As is often the case, the sky features prominently in this week's gallery, and even the whales are taking notice!

Enjoy these images submitted from around the province, then scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit your own photos for next week's gallery!

A long and winding road takes us into York Harbour, which appears nestled under tree-covered hills on the edge of the water. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

August is a perfect month for hiking, and Green Gardens Trail in Gros Morne National Park is a perfect place to do it, writes Connie Boland. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

After the sun sets, a galaxy rises. Robert Starkes spent some time contemplating the universe while gravel-pit camping on the Trans-Labrador Highway. (Submitted by Robert Starkes)

A bright sunny day smiles down on Harbour Le Cou. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

Air and water appear as fire with the sun dipping low above the land near Northwest River. (Submitted by Tom Randell)

A stone window built of beach rocks frames the sunset over Placentia Bay. (Submitted by Bo Power)

A lone seagull, in silhouette, before the setting sun as it flies through smoky wisps of cloud. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

After powerful waves the beach at Northern Bay Sands reflects the beautiful August sky into the sand like a mirror, says photographer Eugene Howell. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

