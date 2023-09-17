September skies are on fire in this week's audience gallery

Keith Fitzpatrick captured this burst of colour as the sun set over Harrie Lake in Labrador City. (Submitted by Keith Fitzpatrick)

The September skies are alive with colour in this week's audience gallery.

Submissions from across the island and the Big Land feature intense northern lights, calm waters and big, fiery sunsets.

Enjoy this week's photos, then scroll to the end to see how you can add your point of view to next week's gallery!

If you look close enough you'll see a funnel cloud that formed as Walter Gill framed this shot in Port au Choix. (Submitted by Walter Gill)

Julie Mitchell shared this view from an early morning in Marystown. (Submitted by Julie Mitchell)

The northern lights were shining bright over Nain. (Submitted by Deirdre Kohlmeister )

Ron O'Toole came across this bald eagle sunning its wings near St. John's harbour. (Submitted by Ron O'Toole)

Boats are ready to head out on the ocean as the sun rises over Trinity. (Submitted by Andrew Bell)

Derek Cutler seized the opportunity for a calm paddle on Deer Lake. (Submitted by Derek Cutler)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.