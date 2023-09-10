We're floating into September with this week's audience gallery

Tara Hamlyn enjoyed an evening exploring Black Harbour, Twillingate. (Submitted by Tara Hamlyn)

We're staring into September but there's still plenty of sites to write home about as the summer begins to wind down.

This week's audience photo gallery features submissions from all corners, coves and nooks from across the island and the Big Land.

Enjoy this week's photos, then scroll to the end to see how you can add your point of view to next week's gallery!

A rainbow broke through as the sun was rising over the mountains near the Green Point Campground in Gros Morne National Park. (Submitted by Clyde Thornhill)

Greg Bourden's journey to Rencontre East was guided by some dolphins in Fortune Bay in late August. (Submitted by Greg Bourden)

One dog (Nika) goes one way, the other dog (Jovi) goes the other way on a trail in Pippy Park. (Submitted by Bill Blackmore)

While hiking the East Coast Trail, Julie Mullowney stumbled upon these seals taking a dip. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney )

A mother duck and her little ones in a small pond outside Grand Bank. (Submitted by Ann Russell Miller)

There was a brief moment of half rain, half sunshine in Nain as Sharon Tuglavina captured this scene. (Submitted by Sharon Tuglavina)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

