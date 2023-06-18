There are some signs of summer in this week's audience photo gallery

Ainsley Hawthorn says 'one shell just wasn't enough in the rainy weather, so a trio of snails took shelter inside a sea urchin' in Heart's Delight-Islington. (Submitted by Ainsley Hawthorn)

Despite the RDF much of the province has been facing, some signs of summer are breaking through, with icebergs floating and some critters breaking out of their shells to herald the new season.

Enjoy this week's photos, then scroll to the end to see how you can add your point of view to next week's gallery!

Some people in a passing boat got a good look at this iceberg in Trouty. (Submitted by Gordon Winsor)

Some newborn robins are enjoying their nest in Merasheen on Merasheen Island. (Submitted by Ray Hann)

An old winch overlooking an even older iceberg in Adam's Cove near Western Bay. (Submitted by Ron O'Toole)

Connie Boland took this photo of drying arctic char and writes 'in Nain, wild food is shared in the community. Walking home one evening we were gifted with two char. The gentleman who gave them to us talked about the importance of sharing so that everyone benefits and the community is sustained.' (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Linda Lane snapped this photo in Spillers Cove, near Twillingate, of the icebergs and bergy bits along the coast. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

