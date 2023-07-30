This week's audience photo gallery is for the birds

A family of loons swim on Cobbs Pond in Gander. (Submitted by Walter Gill)

Summertime in Newfoundland and Labrador means waking up to the cacophonous sounds of birds outdoors. Even the most urban space can sound like a bird sanctuary sometimes.

Enjoy this week's photos, then scroll to the end to see how you can add your point of view to next week's gallery!

Harrison Bragg says there's a lot of hummingbirds, like the one pictured here, in Codroy Valley this year. (Submitted by Harrison Bragg)

Connie Boland took this postcard-ready photo at the puffin viewing site in Elliston. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

This family of loons on Ned's Pond in Stephenville appears to be kissing, though an ornithologist would likely dispute that claim. (Submitted by Toby Lucas)

Another day of aerial war-fowl for these puffins in Mobile. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Not a bird, but a 'berg. Valerie Burton was spending an early morning kayaking near Rattling Brook in Green Bay when this iceberg emerged from the parting fog. (Submitted by Valerie Burton)

We've heard about bird houses. How about bear houses? Sheila Morgan snapped this pic of a bear peeping through a window in Gander Lake. (Submitted by Sheila Morgan)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.