The last days of summer never looked so good, in our latest audience gallery!

Edwina Green captured this shot while on a whale watching trip off Trinity, saying this was the largest male in the pod the group spotted out on the water. (Submitted by Edwina Green)

As summer winds down, nature in Newfoundland and Labrador hasn't gotten the memo to take some time off from giving us spectacular, snap-worthy beauty.

And if you'd like to contribute, scroll down to see our submissions policy.

A sandbar off St. Andrew's in the Codroy Valley. (Submitted by DeAnne Hogan)

Monty Gould said it was a great day halibut fishing in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. (Submitted by Monty Gould)

Holy mackerel! Clear water gives a glimpse of lots of fish underneath James Davis's wife's kayak in Chance Cove. (Submitted by James Davis)

A sliver of the waxing moon a few nights ago over downtown St. John's. (Submitted by Raymond Wang)

A sunset's glow hightlights the cliffs at Boutte de Cap Park in Cape St. George on the Port au Port Peninsula. (Submitted by Scott Cook)

A calm evening in Durrell, a community near Twillingate. (Submitted by Colleen Stack)

Daniel Rumbolt had these unexpected guests stop by for dinner in Port au Choix. Looks like no one went home hungry! (Submitted by Daniel Rumbolt)

Neville Webb of Mount Pearl nabbed this reflective shot of a calm corner in Portugal Cove's small boat harbour. (Submitted by Neville Webb)

Julie Baggs said she and her border collie, Ollie, have been loving the evenings at Sandbanks Provincial Park in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

We've been getting so many beautiful landscape shots, including this one from Roslynn Hopkins taken at Spillars Cove, Twillingate. (Submitted by Roslynn Hopkins)

A particularly colourful sunset lights up the sky in North West River. (Submitted by Sheila Blake)

