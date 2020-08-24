The last days of summer never looked so good, in our latest audience gallery!
Just a few of the most breathtaking shots sent in to us this past week.
Social Sharing
We love to see your pics: Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
As summer winds down, nature in Newfoundland and Labrador hasn't gotten the memo to take some time off from giving us spectacular, snap-worthy beauty.
Browse through our audience gallery and enjoy a breath of photographic fresh air. And if you'd like to contribute, scroll down to see our submissions policy.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may not be able to respond to everyone.