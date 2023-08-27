Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NL·New

Summer is still hanging on in this week's audience photo gallery

Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! Our address is nlphotos@cbc.ca.

We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
A large cruise ship is coming through the narrows at sunrise.
A Celebrity Cruise ship sails into St. John's harbor, passing by Fort Amherst in this photo. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Though some people love to say that summer is over after the St. John's Regatta, this week's audience photo gallery shows that summer is still going strong across the province.

Enjoy this week's photos, then scroll to the end to see how you can add your point of view to next week's gallery!

A kayak is seen on a mossy shore.
Julie Baggs says it was a perfect day to paddle in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)
A calm day on the river, clouds and blue sky are reflected in the expanse of water.
A clear day on Churchill River (Submitted by Greg Saunders)
Many boats are parked along an ocean front. The sun is setting and in the distance a funnel cloud looms.
A funnel cloud hovers in the background on an idyllic summer evening in Port aux Choix. (Submitted by Walter Gill)
A rainbow extends from sky to ocean on a clear summer's day.
A rainbow shines in Hopedale. (Submitted by Shirley Broomfield)
An otter sits calmly on a floating raft. A calm day on the water makes his reflection visible in the water.
This otter in Sandy Point near Norris Arm was enjoying a morning on John Morrissey's swimming raft. Morrissey says this is one of six otters frequenting the area between Exploits River and Rattling Brook. (Submitted by John Morrissey)
The sun rises over the ocean and two small boats.
A dazzling sunrise in Botwood. (Submitted by Bryan Gill)
Three boats can be seen fishing on the ocean.
Bonnie Lowe of Shoal Harbour snapped this picture of capelin fishing boats. (Submitted by Bonnie Lowe)

Have a photo you'd like to share?  

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now