Summer is still hanging on in this week's audience photo gallery

A Celebrity Cruise ship sails into St. John's harbor, passing by Fort Amherst in this photo. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Though some people love to say that summer is over after the St. John's Regatta, this week's audience photo gallery shows that summer is still going strong across the province.

Enjoy this week's photos, then scroll to the end to see how you can add your point of view to next week's gallery!

Julie Baggs says it was a perfect day to paddle in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A clear day on Churchill River (Submitted by Greg Saunders)

A funnel cloud hovers in the background on an idyllic summer evening in Port aux Choix. (Submitted by Walter Gill)

A rainbow shines in Hopedale. (Submitted by Shirley Broomfield)

This otter in Sandy Point near Norris Arm was enjoying a morning on John Morrissey's swimming raft. Morrissey says this is one of six otters frequenting the area between Exploits River and Rattling Brook. (Submitted by John Morrissey)

A dazzling sunrise in Botwood. (Submitted by Bryan Gill)

Bonnie Lowe of Shoal Harbour snapped this picture of capelin fishing boats. (Submitted by Bonnie Lowe)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.