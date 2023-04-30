Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

It's a colourful display in this week's photo gallery!

Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! Our address is nlphotos@cbc.ca.

We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca

The sun is bright in the sky over a sandy beach with footprints leading the way in Sandbanks Provincial Park.
The yellow sun sits in the middle of the light blue sky, illuminating the footprints on the beach at Sandbanks Provincial Park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

The bright and beautiful colours of nature lead the way in this week's gallery.

A wooden structure with a triangular roof sits beneath tall pine trees as the Northern Lights light up the sky.
The sky shines with shades of purple, blue, and green as the Northern Lights put on a show over this outdoor kitchen at Emerillon Lake. (Submitted by Chuck Porter)
An old, white wooden church sits near the bay under puffy, white clouds in Nain.
Puffy white clouds line the blue sky over the Moravian Church in Nain. (Submitted by Connie Boland)
A calm lake with tree-lined land in the distance, with snow-capped mountains in the background.
An amazing array of blues on a calm Lake Melville near the Mealy Mountains in Sheshatshiu. (Submitted by Peter Shea)
The sun is just cresting the horizon near the water in Northern Bay with ominous clouds in the sky.
This brilliant orange and purple sunrise in Northern Bay had to be seen to be believed. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)
The sun is bright in the sky and is reflected in the still water of a pond with some ice still on top. Trees and hills are in the background.
The bright yellow sun is reflected in the still, blue water on beautiful Bonne Bay Pond. (Submitted by Anne Tibbo)
An old brown house sits close to the seashore where a large iceberg floats nearby.
An old brown house has a million dollar view of an iceberg near Ferryland. (Submitted by Tim Noel)
A snowy landscape leads to the bright lights of a small own in the distance while the Northern Lights put on a display in the sky.
The emerald green Northern Lights dance across the sky over Wabush. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)
The ice is melting on the water near a walking path with trees, bushes, and a vast sky nearby.
A bright, blue sky over the Birch Island Boardwalk in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Lori Snow)
A tree-lined hill overlooks a pond while the sun sets in the sky.
Shades of orange are on display in this sunset over Bartlett's Point, Corner Brook. (Submitted by Joyce Chaulk)

 

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

now