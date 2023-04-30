It's a colourful display in this week's photo gallery!

The yellow sun sits in the middle of the light blue sky, illuminating the footprints on the beach at Sandbanks Provincial Park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

The bright and beautiful colours of nature lead the way in this week's gallery.

The sky shines with shades of purple, blue, and green as the Northern Lights put on a show over this outdoor kitchen at Emerillon Lake. (Submitted by Chuck Porter)

Puffy white clouds line the blue sky over the Moravian Church in Nain. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

An amazing array of blues on a calm Lake Melville near the Mealy Mountains in Sheshatshiu. (Submitted by Peter Shea)

This brilliant orange and purple sunrise in Northern Bay had to be seen to be believed. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

The bright yellow sun is reflected in the still, blue water on beautiful Bonne Bay Pond. (Submitted by Anne Tibbo)

An old brown house has a million dollar view of an iceberg near Ferryland. (Submitted by Tim Noel)

The emerald green Northern Lights dance across the sky over Wabush. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)

A bright, blue sky over the Birch Island Boardwalk in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Lori Snow)

Shades of orange are on display in this sunset over Bartlett's Point, Corner Brook. (Submitted by Joyce Chaulk)

