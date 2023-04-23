Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

There's so much beauty in this place, see it in this week's audience photo gallery

CBC News ·
A rocky beach is in the foreground, and it looks out over some choppy water. In the sky, an intense sunset is colouring the clouds, sky, and water.
A beautiful but intense sunset in Port aux Choix. (Submitted by Tami Martin)

All over the province, there are beautiful things to see!  From rainbows to sunsets, foxes to icebergs.

A Border Collie and a Golden Retriever play in the rough grass overlooking some crashing waves. A giant iceberg is out in the water.
Even the dogs are excited to see the giant icebergs near Ferryland. (Submitted by Heather Goobie.)
A gap in some trees shows a still pond with the sunset reflected in the water.
Sunset over Terrance Pond through the trees. (Submitted by Catherine Adams)
A photo from the window of a plane. You can see a tiny bit of the plane's wing. Below are snow-covered hills and mountains, under a bright sky.
The breathtaking flight between Goose Bay and Nain. (Submitted by Connie Boland)
A house and wharf are reflected in the still water while the sun sets. There are small ice pans in the water and hills in the distance.
Sunset over the still water in King’s Point. (Submitted by Justin Gillingham)
A fox is climbing up a steep and rocky hill near Signal Hill in St. John's.
A grey fox is getting his steps in near Signal Hill in St. John's. (Submitted by Alina Sergachov)
Looking out the porch at the bay with some houses in the distance. A rainbow spans the whole width of the water.
The pot of gold at the end of this rainbow is somewhere in C.B.S.! (Submitted by Barbara Harpur)
A kayak sits in still water with tree-lined hills on either side and a bright sun in the sky.
It's a peaceful day on the crystal-clear water in Burgeo! (Submitted by Julie Baggs)
A row of wharves and colourful fishing shacks stand along the coastline in Old Perlican. Houses, hills, and the sky are in the background.
The spectacular colours of the fish shacks along the harbour at New Perlican. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

