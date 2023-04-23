There's so much beauty in this place, see it in this week's audience photo gallery

A beautiful but intense sunset in Port aux Choix. (Submitted by Tami Martin)

All over the province, there are beautiful things to see! From rainbows to sunsets, foxes to icebergs.

Even the dogs are excited to see the giant icebergs near Ferryland. (Submitted by Heather Goobie.)

Sunset over Terrance Pond through the trees. (Submitted by Catherine Adams)

The breathtaking flight between Goose Bay and Nain. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Sunset over the still water in King’s Point. (Submitted by Justin Gillingham)

A grey fox is getting his steps in near Signal Hill in St. John's. (Submitted by Alina Sergachov)

The pot of gold at the end of this rainbow is somewhere in C.B.S.! (Submitted by Barbara Harpur)

It's a peaceful day on the crystal-clear water in Burgeo! (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

The spectacular colours of the fish shacks along the harbour at New Perlican. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

