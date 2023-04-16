It's beginning to look a bit like spring in this week's audience photo gallery

It's almost time for sandy beaches again at Sand Dunes Beach in Channel Port-aux-Basques. (Submitted by Bernice Sweet)

Spring is trying to assert itself across the province. But winter is giving it a run for its money!

The ice looks like it's leaving in Back Harbour, Twillingate. (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

It's always an excellent sign when the bees and the crocuses are back! (Submitted by Barbara Harpur)

The tulips are trying to make spring happen in Clarenville. (Submitted by Denise Martin)

The blue water is crystal clear at Winter House Brook in Gros Morne (Submitted by Bruce and Anne Tibbo)

Just look at those colours shining over the water in Rocky Harbour. (Submitted by Harrison Barney)

Two small icebergs hang out at Cape Bonavista. (Submitted by Carole Saunders)

That is one big iceberg near the N.L. Ocean Science Centre in Logy Bay! (Submitted by Colin Lane)

The beautiful lighthouse at Hants Harbour stands guard over the town. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Winter's not done with these guys yet. (Submitted by Kelly Santuccione)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.