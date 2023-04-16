Content
It's beginning to look a bit like spring in this week's audience photo gallery

Tall snow-capped mountains tower over a sandy beach with the tide going out.
It's almost time for sandy beaches again at Sand Dunes Beach in Channel Port-aux-Basques. (Submitted by Bernice Sweet)

Spring is trying to assert itself across the province.  But winter is giving it a run for its money!

Crab and lobster pots are piled up on a wharf near the shore where the ice is starting to break up in Twillingate.
The ice looks like it's leaving in Back Harbour, Twillingate. (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)
A bee buzzes around an open crocus flower close to the ground.
It's always an excellent sign when the bees and the crocuses are back! (Submitted by Barbara Harpur)
Some leaves are pushing up through the snow and rocks in Clarenville.
The tulips are trying to make spring happen in Clarenville. (Submitted by Denise Martin)
The clouds are reflected in the water near a rocky beach with mountains in the background.
The blue water is crystal clear at Winter House Brook in Gros Morne (Submitted by Bruce and Anne Tibbo)
An eagle stands on a rock overlooking the water and an intense sunset is reflected in the waves.
Just look at those colours shining over the water in Rocky Harbour. (Submitted by Harrison Barney)
Two small icebergs stand close to a rocky shore.
Two small icebergs hang out at Cape Bonavista. (Submitted by Carole Saunders)
A huge iceberg floats in the ocean off Logy Bay.
That is one big iceberg near the N.L. Ocean Science Centre in Logy Bay! (Submitted by Colin Lane)
A lighthouse stands on a rocky cliff overlooking the water, with a town off in the distance.
The beautiful lighthouse at Hants Harbour stands guard over the town. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)
A duck stands amongst dozens of pigeons on some snow.
Winter's not done with these guys yet. (Submitted by Kelly Santuccione)

