The PC Party has a date for its leadership race — and interim Leader David Brazil now says he might run

PC interim Leader David Brazil said he's considering a run for party leadership. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

After leading the Newfoundland and Labrador Progressive Conservative Party on an interim basis for more than a year, David Brazil says he's considering running in the leadership race set to begin in May 2023.

Brazil, MHA for Conception Bay East-Bell Island, has been interim leader since March 2021, when he took the reins from Ches Crosbie, who stepped down after losing his seat in the 2021 election.

At the time, Brazil said he'd serve as interim leader for "a year or two, whatever it takes," but wouldn't run for the leadership permanently; however, on Friday afternoon, Brazil said people have encouraged him to run, and he may change his mind.

"I'm still reflecting on my political career, what I still have left to achieve," he said. "I'm getting a lot of support for this."

In a press release Friday, the PC Party announced it will open nominations for leadership candidates in May of next year, and then choose a leader in October 2023.

Brazil said he's focused on the work of the PC caucus but will make a final decision in the next year.

Rhonda McMeekin, seen in this file photo, is co-chair of the PC leadership committee. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Rhonda McMeekin, co-chair of the leadership selection committee, said the party is delaying the leadership race because PC Party members are happy with Brazil's performance

"We feel that we're still giving a new leader plenty of time leading into the next general election, but allowing our caucus to do the work that they have been elected to do," she said.

"Our membership wants to see him continue for the time being, and we're happy to let him do that."

Nominations for the leadership race open May 17, 2023. Candidates from inside and outside the party are welcome, and "plenty" of possible candidates are being floated, she said.

"There's a lot of excitement, a lot of people, you know, expressing interest in leading this party and leading the province of Newfoundland and Labrador," McMeekin said.

Newfoundland and Labrador's fixed-date election legislation dictates that a new election be held every four years on the second Tuesday in October — though only two out of five elections have been held in October since the legislation was passed in 2004.

Voting for the next PC leader will begin on Oct. 4, 2023, and the leader will be announced Oct. 14 — exactly two years before the next provincial election, scheduled for Oct. 14, 2025.

