Paradise martial arts program helps neurodivergent kids find focus

Jim Flood and Victoria Jackman have both used karate to overcome their own challenges. Now, they're helping neurodivergent kids focus through martial arts.

Jim Flood suffered a severe brain injury in a head-on crash in 2005.

Victoria Jackman needed surgery to relieve pressure on her brain.

Both of them have studied karate, and used the skill to help overcome those challenges.

Now, the pair are now passing on those lessons to kids with autism and ADHD, with a goal of helping them focus their mind, body, and spirit.

Using his 46 years of experience studying martial arts, Flood developed the neuro-defence program.

You can sit in on a session in the video above.

