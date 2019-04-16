Pandemic-delayed N.L. budget set to be tabled today

Newfoundland and Labrador has a new finance minister and a new premier, and is grappling with a new normal that has staggered the provincial treasury this fiscal year.

Today, the minority Liberal government is set to deliver a budget that will sketch in more details of the province's financial situation, and how it plans to get through the current turmoil.

The budget comes exactly halfway through the fiscal year.

The news in the first six months was not good.

The COVID-19 pandemic and oil price crash combined to ravage the province's already-fragile finances.

The low point came in late March, as the beginning of the fiscal year approached. Premier Dwight Ball wrote the prime minister to inform him that the province was "out of time" — out of borrowing options, and about to run out of cash to pay the bills.

That crisis passed, and the province has since successfully borrowed billions to keep the lights on and the government running.

But the economic news has remained grim.

In July, the province issued a fiscal update estimating a $2.1-billion deficit for 2020-21 — nearly triple initial projections dating back to last year.

Siobhán Coady, appointed finance minister and deputy premier last month, will deliver her first budget speech today. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

New Premier Andrew Furey took over the province's top political job Aug. 19.

At a funding announcement in St. John's on Tuesday, Furey stressed that there are "not going to be any real surprises" in the fiscal plan.

"This is a budget about navigating families through a pandemic, and emerging through an economic crisis together," Furey told reporters.

Furey appointed Siobhán Coady to the posts of deputy premier and finance minister, as part of sweeping changes to the Liberal cabinet.

Coady will deliver her first budget speech in the House of Assembly, shortly after 2 p.m. NT.

