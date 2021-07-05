Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Orca whales splash cod fishing excursion near St. Philip's

Jay Mills, his sister Hayley Mills and friend Frank Hinchey were cod fishing on Monday between Bell Island and St. Philip's when they were greeted to the show of a lifetime. 

It's a delightful scene in N.L. and one these folks won't soon forget

Orca whales in Newfoundland and Labrador

A pod of orca whales made for an exciting Monday off the coast of St. Philip's. Jay Mills, his sister Hayley Mills and friend Frank Hinchey were cod fishing at the time. 0:41

It doesn't happen a lot but when it does it's a delightful scene in Newfoundland and Labrador, and one these folks won't soon forget. 

A pod of orca whales arrived on the scene in dramatic fashion and left a lasting impression on those who were lucky enough to see it. 

now