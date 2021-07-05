Orca whales splash cod fishing excursion near St. Philip's

It doesn't happen a lot but when it does it's a delightful scene in Newfoundland and Labrador, and one these folks won't soon forget.

Jay Mills, his sister Hayley Mills and friend Frank Hinchey were cod fishing on Monday between Bell Island and St. Philip's when they were greeted to the show of a lifetime.

A pod of orca whales arrived on the scene in dramatic fashion and left a lasting impression on those who were lucky enough to see it.

