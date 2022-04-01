Diesel, furnace oil prices rise again while gas stays steady in N.L.

Diesel and furnace oil prices rose again in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

For the second time in as many days, the Public Utilities Board has stepped in to adjust the maximum prices of diesel, furnace oil and stove heating oil in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday.

The move to change prices outside of the regular weekly adjusments has been the norm over the last few weeks, as global fuel prices continue to shift.

Diesel prices on the island rose another 14.9 cents per litre on Friday, a larger spike than the 2.7 cent rise on Thursday. That's an increase of 17.6 cents per litre this week. In Labrador it rose another 23.8 cents per litre after the 6.7 cent increase on Thursday.

The maximum price now of diesel per litre is $2.49 on the Avalon Peninsula, about $2.51 on the Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas and in central Newfoundland, and about $2.50 in the Corner Brook and Gros Morne areas, and $2.53 in St. Anthony.

In Labrador it's almost $1.84 in the south, $1.68 in central, almost $2.69 in western and $2.71 in Churchill Falls.

Furnace heating oil is up another 12.7 cents per litre before tax. It jumped 5.2 cents on Thursday.

Customers on the north east Avalon Peninsula can now expect to pay $1.83 per litre, while on the north west Avalon it's $1.86.

Those living on the Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas and customers in central Newfoundland and the Springdale area will pay $1.87 per litre. On the west coast of the island, in Deer Lake and Corner Brook, furnace oil is now $1.84 per litre, while in Stephenville down through Port aux Basques it's also $1.87. On the Northern Peninsula furnace oil is $1.85 in the Gros Morne area, while further north to St. Anthony it's $1.89.

Customers living in the Gaultois, McCallum, Rencontre East areas will pay $2 a litre — the most expensive on the island.

Meanwhile, stove heating oil took a drop by 10.59 cents per litre on the Island on Friday, but rose by 20.7 cents per litre in Labrador.

Regular gasoline was not impacted by Friday's adjustment.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

