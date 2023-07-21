Grand Banks currently hottest ocean water in North America, says researcher

Surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean are near record highs this week. (Canadian Press)

An ocean climate expert says the waters off the coast of Newfoundland are currently the warmest ocean water in North America, which could impact the climate over the summer and fall if the pattern continues.

Frédéric Cyr, an ocean research scientist with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, said water surface temperatures are trending upward following a week of heat and humidity — a trend being seen across the North Atlantic.

"The temperature is at record high, never seen before. Like, way beyond natural fluctuation… For a climate scientist it's quite fascinating, but a bit worrisome as well," Cyr told CBC Radio Friday.

"The situation has changed in July, partly driven by the nice weather. And yeah, right now the Grand Banks are the warmest spot in the North Atlantic… It's more than five degrees Celsius on the Grand Bank warmer than normal."

Cyr said similar temperatures have been reported before Newfoundland, when a record of 20 degrees was reached last summer. He said surface temperatures ranging anywhere from 18 to 20 degrees are abnormally warm.

"Right now we're trending way above, but again it could be short lived," he said. "It really depends on what's going to happen over the next months. But definitely if the summer continues like that, we will reach possibly a new record this year."

Sustained warm surface temperatures can impact weather patterns, as in hurricane season.

"If the water continues to be so warm, then yeah, then at the end of the season we should be worried for potential storms. The thing is that if a storm comes this way, then it will have energy to pump from in the ocean," he said.

Cyr said it's too early to tell what kind of impact temperatures at this time could have on weather events like hurricanes, but added temperatures have fluctuated this year.

For example, he said waters off Newfoundland were cooler than average in May, likely due to a spring full of rain and fog on the Avalon Peninsula.