N.L. premier apologizes to residential school survivors in southern Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey hugs a residential school survivor and accepts a drum from survivors in Cartwright, Labrador. Furey apologized Friday to NunatuKavut members for their treatment in residential schools. At right is NunatuKavut community council President Todd Russell. (John Gaudi/CBC)

In a ceremony six years in the making, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey apologized Friday in Cartwright, on Labrador's southern coast, to residential school survivors and the NunatuKavut people on behalf of the provincial government.

The treatment of NunatuKavut Inuit in residential schools represents a "tragic and sad chapter" in the province's history, said Furey.

"Today, with a heavy heart, I respectfully and humbly offer an apology to the students of NunatuKavut who attended residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador," Furey said at the ceremony, held at the Cartwright Recreation Centre.

"As premier, and on behalf of the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, I extend this apology to the students, their families, and to the people of NunatuKavut. We are sorry."

Furey was joined by Indigenous Affairs Minister Lisa Dempster and NunatuKavut community council President Todd Russell on Friday, the day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The apology was promised by the Newfoundland and Labrador government in 2017, by then Premier Dwight Ball.

WATCH | Furey apologizes on behalf of the provincial government, acknowledging that his words don't erase the hurt: ‘I am sorry’: Furey says apology to southern Labrador residential school survivors and families ‘can’t undo the hurt’ Duration 4:48 In Cartwright, where a residential school operated until 1964, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey praised survivors’ strength and resilience and acknowledged his words don’t relieve their suffering — including sexual and physical abuse, and separation from their families.

"We have a responsibility to acknowledge the past," Furey said. "When we look back at what former students endured … we commend them for coming forward, for continuing to share their stories. Their bravery and resilience are a strength to all of us. Therefore, we make the solemn pledge that history is not forgotten, and must not be repeated."

After sharing the apology, Furey said he hopes it can help people on their journey of healing — while acknowledging that his words could only do so much.

"The tragedy of enduring separation from families and communities is something you live with every day," the premier said.

"My words here today do not suggest that an apology relieves the pain and suffering that you are all enduring. However, by coming here today and expressing with complete sincerity that I am sorry, it is my wish that your journey of healing can truly continue."

Healing words

Russell was the first to take to the podium, calling Friday's apology an important and significant occasion.

"It is so important that we mark this historic day. It's a historic day here in Cartwright, in NunatuKavut, in Labrador, in this province, and in this country," Russell said.

Russell thanked Furey for making a sincere apology, saying he hopes the words will help people heal. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"Today is about healing. It is about reconciliation. It is about recognizing so many of our people were removed from our families, from our communities, and yes, from our culture.… We are hopeful that today may be a turning point in the journey to reconciliation that we are walking on together."

Russell said he felt the sincerity in Furey's apology.

"I hope that the former students and our families have also felt it. It's important, and I thank you," Russell said. "I pray that this day, this moment, may be a source of healing for some."

Cookie Lethbridge, left, and Sandra Mugford came to the ceremony to hear from Furey. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Cookie Lethbridge of Cartwright hopes coming together as a community at the ceremony will help do just that.

Lethbridge's mother was abused at the Lockwood school in Cartwright, she said, adding that the abuse was often passed on to her own children.

"I'm not so sure that Mom would even be all that excited about an apology, because it's been a long time coming, Lethbridge said. "But I know that she would be happy that people are together and healing from it."

Sandra Mugford, part of a drumming group that played at the ceremony, watched the apology while holding her uncle, who along with Mugford's mother and her four siblings attended residential schools.

"It sounded very sincere. [Furey] came with an open mind and an open heart, and I could really feel that. I could sense it," Mugford said.

The NunatuKavut community council represents about 6,000 Inuit in central and southern Labrador, but Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national representative organization for Canada's Inuit, disputes NunatuKavut's claims of Inuit identity. Earlier this week, the Nunatsiavut government and the Innu Nation took exception to the apology to NunatuKavut, while Furey said there will also be apologies made to the province's other Indigenous groups,