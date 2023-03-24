See the northern lights dance across the skies of N.L.

Newfoundland got to see the northern lights up close on Thursday night. See the captivating visuals in the video above.

It's not a sight people in Newfoundland get to enjoy every day, but people on the island were treated to a northern lights show unlike any other in recent memory on Thursday night.

The chance of seeing lights was first reported around 8:30 p.m. That's when Mount Pearl photographer Terry Day got a notification from a light tracking app on his phone. The likelihood of seeing the lights increased as the night went on, which prompted a trip to Cape St. Francis.

"I could see it with my eye right away. You can see the green band, so I knew that the camera sensor would pick it up pretty good if you can see it with your eye. We could see it actually moving, and we could see purple strings," Day told CBC News Friday.

"Last night was phenomenal. It was the biggest I've seen for St. John's."

The lights also danced across the sky on Newfoundland's west coast, where Scott Grant of Steady Brook was able to capture the stunning colours.

"This was a northern lights show unlike anything I've seen before, especially here in Newfoundland," Grant said.

See Day's and Grant's photos of the northern lights in the video above or the photo gallery below.