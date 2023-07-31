N.L. centre gave youth a 'safe space' in traumatic times. But it has quietly shut down

It was a goal years in the making: to open a centre in Newfoundland and Labrador that would help ease children through the most traumatic circumstances.

When the federal government committed more than $700,000 in 2019 to get it up and running, officials described it as a resource within the community for children and youth who have been victims of — or witnesses to — abuse, violence, or other crime.

"Children and youth victims need a safe space where they are comfortable to share their stories and experiences with trained professionals," the federal Department of Justice said in a press release at the time.

Fast forward to early 2022. After years of effort, that "safe space" in St. John's finally opened.

But not for long. The North Star Child and Youth Advocacy Centre quietly ceased operations this March, just over a year later.

No one is doing interviews about what happened, or providing details on why North Star shut down.

In a statement to CBC News, North Star's volunteer board said the centre closed on March 10 — the same day the centre's co-ordinator resigned her position with Key Assets.

Key Assets is a non-profit organization which provides family-based care and support services to young people with complex needs.

Up until then, North Star had been hosted in the building owned by Key Assets in central St. John's. The organization had played a significant role in making the centre a reality, beginning work with government agencies all the way back to 2017, before receiving that commitment for federal financial support.

Key Assets declined comment, saying they are no longer affiliated with North Star.

Police, advocate backed concept

Years ago, there were big hopes for what the future would hold.

In late 2019, a media event was held to unveil those plans — and announce the financial assistance from Ottawa.

Essentially, centres like North Star serve as a one-stop shop, having services come to youth in a comfortable environment, instead of having children travel multiple places to tell their traumatic stories multiple times.

The plan won plaudits from both the independent legislative watchdog for youth issues and the police.

"It's about caring for the youth and the children of our province," then-Royal Newfoundland Constabulary deputy chief Paul Woodruff said at the time.

"So if they've been victimized, or unfortunately have had maltreatment, this brings our community partners together, which the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is all about — bringing all of our partners together, or being a part of everybody working together for the children."

At the time, Jackie Lake Kavanagh was the child and youth advocate — an independent officer of the House of Assembly whose job is ensuring children's rights are respected and protected.

"We have seen so many situations, and over the years have done investigations where the fragmentation of service has resulted in young people falling through gaps," Lake Kavanagh said at that event in 2019.

"And when those services, when those opportunities to co-ordinate and tie responses together are missed, young people lose out."

Since North Star shut down, it's back to the status quo that existed before it opened.

In a statement, the province noted that children and families continue to receive services from government agencies as they did prior to North Star opening.

The RNC did not respond to multiple inquiries from CBC News.

In an emailed statement, the RCMP said it still has a representative on the steering committee for the centre.

The Mounties added that they continue to support the concept of a single point of access for children and youth who will be engaged with investigative and support services.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services — formerly Eastern Health — has moved a child and youth care clinic out of the Key Assets building, where it had been co-located with North Star.

That clinic is now temporarily located at the Janeway children's hospital, until a new space can be found in the community.

In a statement, the health authority said the goal would be to continue to co-locate with North Star, in order to provide all-inclusive services for children under one roof.

Ottawa working with North Star on 'next steps'

Meanwhile, Ottawa says it is in "ongoing discussions" with respect to federal funding announced back in 2019.

The federal Department of Justice announced a $714,500, five-year contribution in 2019. It says $555,150 has been provided to date.

According to federal officials, the majority of the cash contribution has gone towards the salaries and benefits for the co-ordinator and advocate positions at North Star.

The funds have also been used for office equipment, and renovations to an interview room.

"We understand that the North Star Child and Youth Advocacy Centre is now undergoing some challenges in sustaining operations and is not currently serving clients," federal Justice Department spokesperson Aurora Chiu wrote in an emailed statement.

"We are working with the recipient to determine next steps with the hopes that the [centre] can resume operations once a viable location has been secured."

According to Chiu, the discussions are "to ensure that the remaining funds of the contribution agreement meet the funding requirements and advance the vision and goals" of the centre's model of service delivery.

The North Star board said in an email that the centre's assets are being held pending the potential opening in a new location — possibly in conjunction with child and youth health services offered by the province's health authority.

'Unifying and also efficient way to help kids'

To get a better view on what operations like this can mean to a community, you can look to the west.

The Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre in Edmonton has been in operation for more than two decades.

"We were the first child and youth advocacy centre in all of Canada, so we're really proud of that," CEO Emmy Stuebing told CBC News.

Last year, Zebra Centre helped nearly 4,300 kids — an increase of 50 per cent compared to just two years earlier.

"A [child and youth advocacy centre] is basically a one-stop shop for providing a continuum of support for kids who've been hurt," Stuebing said.

"We are like a sandbox where a multidisciplinary team of partners — police, social workers, Crown prosecutors, therapists, medical experts — all work together to ensure the child is looked after … The whole goal is to be one child-friendly environment where kids and children and youth can receive supports after probably the worst experience in their life."

Emmy Stuebing is CEO of Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre in Edmonton. (Jamie McCannel/CBC)

According to Stuebing, as soon as abuse is reported to either police or children's services, their team steps into action and makes a safety plan for the child or youth.

"What that entails is providing whatever supports are needed through the whole investigative process, navigating the justice system," she noted.

It can also mean providing or connecting the child with counselling or care, if therapy is required.

"Really, investigations, justice, and healing. So we'll journey with the families, whatever is required."

According to Stuebing, there are more than 40 such centres either open or in development across the country.

And what are jurisdictions without a centre missing out on?

"I think that they're missing out, in my opinion, on a really collaborative and cooperative model where kids don't fall through the cracks," Stuebing said.

"I think that [child and youth advocacy centres] can be a really unifying and also efficient way to help kids who've been through terrible things."