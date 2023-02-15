As the N.L. NDP opens its leadership race, interim Leader Jim Dinn plans Thursday announcement
Dinn initially said he didn't plan to run for the role permanently but says people have urged him to run
Interim Newfoundland and Labrador NDP Leader Jim Dinn appears poised to announce he will put his name forward for the permanent leadership of the party.
The party opened up leadership nominations Wednesday morning, and shortly before 4 p.m. a spokesperson for Dinn announced the MHA for St. John's Centre will make an announcement Thursday afternoon.
In January, Dinn said he was considering running for the permanent leadership role.
He said he has been encouraged by multiple people to take that step.
"Every time I have an interview I have a plethora of calls from people who want me to drop the 'interim' title. They're concerned. They're people from within the party and outside the party whose opinions I respect," Dinn said at the time.
"For the last month it has been relentless but there are a lot of decisions to be made on that one long before I'm swayed otherwise."
Dinn initially said he was taking on the interim leadership role to keep the seat warm until the party's leadership convention. The party has been without a full-time leader since former leader Allison Coffin's loss in the 2021 election.
Mary Shortall has been selected as the chief electoral officer to oversee the leadership process. Shortall ran as a federal NDP candidate for St. John's East in 2021 following the retirement of longtime MP Jack Harris.
Leadership nominations close March 27 at 2 p.m. NT.
A leadership vote date will be announced in the event of a contested race.
"This is an exciting time for New Democrats. With the systemic inequality across our communities bearing down on families, the province needs a strong NDP voice lead by a leader who can lead the party to build a fairer province for everyone," said Newfoundland and Labrador NDP president Kyle Rees in the party's press release Wednesday.
