Nasal naloxone available in N.L., but Health Services warns they may not be as effective

Nasal naloxone kits are available through a training program with St. John Ambulance. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

In the wake of nearly a dozen deaths related to drug overdoses in Newfoundland and Labrador in recent weeks, advocates are calling on the provincial government to step up with solutions.

Harm reduction efforts are at the front of the debate. Advocates say safe injection sites, regulating illicit drugs and government programming will help curb the problem.

The province has ramped up distribution of free kits with naloxone — a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. But advocates are asking for that effort to be taken a step further, calling for the kits to include a naloxone nasal spray instead of syringes.

Jane Henderson, a Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services harm reduction consultant, said the nasal method may be preferable to those who have a phobia of needles, but the science behind that method has shown it can be less efficient.

"There's other evidence showing that the need for followup doses is higher when you're using the nasal naloxone," she said.

"Depending on what kit you're using, some of the naloxone [sprays] only have two doses, whereas the kits that we use have three doses. Generally trials have shown that the injectable naloxone can restore respiratory function more quickly."

For anyone who may be concerned about administering a needle to someone who has overdosed, Henderson said, training is available, and the kits also include instructions.

Naloxone kits are available across Newfoundland and Labrador by calling 811. (Maggie Macintosh/CBC)

Still, nasal naloxone kits are available for those who want them. St. John Ambulance offers a free training program on how to administer the dose and everyone who completes the training gets a kit to take home and a certificate of qualification.

Program instructor Heather McCarthy said the kits are easy to use.

"The 'casualty' or the person who is having opioid poisoning, we want to position them completely on their back. We want to get them in the most relaxed position," McCarthy said.

"Then we do what we call the 'head tilt, chin lift' so we open up the airway. All we do then is we just peel back the package, take out the device, position your fingers — you're just going to insert it into the [nostril] making a seal with your two fingers. You're going to basically close off the other nostril and then you're going to press up on the plunger and hold your fingers in place for a couple of seconds."

From there, McCarthy said it's necessary to perform CPR or rescue breathing, depending on the symptoms, to ensure the victim can breathe.

It should take about two to three minutes for the naloxone to work, she said, adding there are no harmful side effects if issued to somebody not having an overdose.

However, the nasal kits aren't as widely available to the public as advocates want them to be.

McCarthy said St. John Ambulance is the only place in the province to get them and that's only after completing the training.

