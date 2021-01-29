No sad violins here: N.L. music stores hold steady despite pandemic pressures

Sheldon Power, owner of Village Music in Corner Brook, says 2020 sales were the same as previous years, attributing a lot of that to new musicians. (Village Music/Facebook)

It's a Saturday afternoon and Sheldon Power, owner of Village Music in Corner Brook, is busy answering the phone and preparing items to hit the sidewalk in front of his shop.

It's been a constant in his life for the past 10 months as he, like many, pivoted his business to online sales and curbside pickup amid the pandemic.

While many businesses across Newfoundland and Labrador have felt the brunt of one of the biggest disruptions to daily life in generations, Power has managed to push through it, with sales about the same as last year, he said.

"It's unbelievable the amount of strings we sold, and guitars. Guitars and strings, it was crazy."

Power had to get creative in the early going of the pandemic. In March he had to decide between remaining open or closing his doors until things began to subside, he said.

But he began doing research, including calling other music stores around Atlantic Canada to get a feel for what they were doing to cope with the pandemic.

Reid Music owner Junior Reid says most of his sales came from entry-level instruments, but also high-end guitars such as this Gibson Les Paul Standard. (Reid Music/Facebook)

"I quickly put a table outside and a rope and basically just sat in the store until somebody barmped [their horn] or called me and said, 'We're out front. We'd like this, this or whatever,'" he said.

"The tricky part was when people wanted to buy guitars in March. I was literally there with my doors open and a winter coat, winter boots, froze, playing particular guitars for people. It's a hard way to sell a guitar but it's what we had to do just to keep things going. I ramped up online sales a lot, basically whatever I could do just to keep cash flow going, and it seemed to work."

New musicians a boost for business

One thing the pandemic afforded many people in the first weeks and months was time, with people stuck at home, whether they were working or retirees with nowhere to travel, giving them ample time to pick away at a new hobby.

That's where Power's store flourished.

"It wasn't these seasoned musicians or the pros that I was seeing. It was all new people I was seeing. New customers," he said.

"I sold a ton of beginner guitars.… Here we are, fast-forward to almost a year later, a lot of those people have dropped it, but luckily for us at least half of the people who tried it are really into it. So they're now repeat customers in terms of accessories and whatnot."

Village Music was kept busy over the last 10 months as online orders rolled in. (Village Music/Facebook)

Junior Reid, owner of Reid Music in Mount Pearl, felt the same bump in sales.

Reid said his business already had online ordering in place ahead of the pandemic, and jumped on curbside pickup plan as soon as they could. In March and April, as the pandemic settled in, Reid said online sales for entry-level instruments picked up quite a bit, and proved to be their biggest increase.

Customers were either entry-level or high end, he said — "there was no mid-range."

"On the higher-end instruments, there were no vacations so [customers said], 'I decided to buy my Martin [guitar]' or 'Taylor [guitar]' or 'Yamaha piano' or something like that. So they spent their money on that instead of vacation."

As the province began to open up again, Reid said, he was able to bring back his full staff.

Supply chain woes

Neither Reid nor Power could offer a prediction for the new year. But Reid said things will still be a little out of place for at least the first six months as suppliers, struggle to return to normal operations.

"It's going to be a little bit difficult to be quite honest with you," he said. "A lot of the companies right now don't have stock. It's going to be challenging. We just got to hang in there."

Power said manufacturers are having a tough time staying open.

"A lot of guitars are made in Asia, period. Or keyboards or whatever. But it's not just one factory, there's like four factories, maybe, that might assemble something. So if one factory closes due to COVID then the product can't be completed," he said.

"It's that vicious cycle of not knowing when a product is going to be available.… I'm normally pretty accurate with my forecasting, but this year I really don't know."

