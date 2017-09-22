Election day for N.L. municipalities in third pandemic vote of 2021

Tuesday is Municipal Election day across Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

On Tuesday, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are heading to the polls for the third time this year amid a pandemic — this time, to choose who will represent them at the municipal level.

With the federal election just over a week ago, and voter turnout for the 2021 provincial election at a historic low, Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador is optimistic that voters won't succumb to election fatigue.

"It's your one chance every four years to really make a statement about the direction you want your community to go in," said Craig Pollett, CEO of the organization, which represents 275 incorporated municipalities.

Even though mayors in five communities on the Avalon peninsula ran unopposed and have been acclaimed, Pollett said overall interest in this election seems to be up.

St. John's deputy mayor Sheilagh O'Leary, left, and mayor Danny Breen are among candidates who have already been acclaimed. (CBC)

The number of candidates running in the municipal elections has risen by 2.8 per cent in this election when compared with 2017, despite decreases over previous years.

"It's not a huge number, but when you consider that we were trending down, and what's been happening — we've just been through a pandemic, we've just been through multiple elections — to see those numbers go up is really interesting; it's really heartening," he said in an interview with CBC Radio's On the Go.

Pollett hopes that the increased number of candidates will translate to a higher voter turnout.

A newer generation

Pollett said the province is also seeing an increase in the number of women and younger candidates running.

He said the number of women running in the municipal elections is more than 39 per cent, up from about 33 per cent of candidates in 2017.

About nine per cent of candidates in 2021 are between ages 18 to 35, which is about a six per cent increase from 2017.

"There's a younger generation who are becoming more politically aware," Pollett said.

Pollett said Municipalities N.L. doesn't record statistics on the ethnicity of candidates, but said "anecdotally" there also appeared to be more people of colour running in elections this year.

In a joint statement, Municipal and Provincial Affairs minister Krista Lynn Howell and Municipalities N.L. president Amy Coady-Davis said they're pleased to see an increase in the number of women running in the 2021 elections, and would work to increase representation from diverse backgrounds in future years.

"Reflecting the diversity of our population in our municipal governments leads to perspectives and decision making that better represents our communities," said Coady-Davis.

An election amid the fourth wave

The municipal elections come just as Newfoundland and Labrador is contending with the fourth wave of COVID-19.

As of Monday, the province had 155 active cases, mostly in the Central Health region.

For some, the situation recalls the protracted provincial election, which saw a switch to mail-in voting the night before election day.

Pollett said 10 of the province's municipalities — representing 40 per cent of the population of Newfoundland and Labrador — are already using a vote-by-mail system.

Craig Pollett of Municipalities N.L. said heading out to vote should be no more dangerous than any other activity in a public place with mask and distancing protocols in place. (CBC)

He said Municipalities N.L. and the provincial government have provided resources to guide communities planning for in-person voting, and he's confident that with distancing and mask protocols in place, heading to the polls will be no more dangerous than a trip to the grocery store.

Pollett said municipalities are free to delay voting day by up to a week, and they can ask the provincial government for permission to delay longer if they don't feel the election can be conducted safely. At least one municipality — Summerford, in central Newfoundland — has done so.

Meanwhile, Pollett is urging voters to make their voices heard.

"Democracy is important, period. It's the cornerstone of how we run our communities, our provinces, and our country."

