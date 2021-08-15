Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Find the latest municipal election results on Newfoundland's west coast right here

Results will be continuously updated Tuesday evening as they are announced by municipalities.
CBC News ·
After the provincial election last winter and the federal election last week, communities across Newfoundland and Labrador are holding municipal elections on Tuesday. (CBC)

Voters in western Newfoundland have made their voices heard as polls close in the municipal election.

Keep up to date with municipal election results across the province using the list of municipalities and candidates below.

This story will be updated as results come in throughout Tuesday evening.

Corner Brook

Deer Lake

Massey Drive

Councillors

  • Al Gillespie (acclaimed)
  • Penny Piercey (acclaimed)
  • Kerry Ryland (acclaimed)
  • Gary Warren (acclaimed)

A byelection has been called for Nov. 16 to fill two vacant seats.

Stephenville

Stephenville Crossing

Mayor

  • Lisa Lucas (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor 

  • Cynthia Downey (acclaimed)

Councillors

  • Sharon Bennett (acclaimed)
  • Anna Brake (acclaimed)
  • Brian Downey (acclaimed)
  • Brian Joy (acclaimed)

St. Anthony

Mayor

  • Brad Johannessen (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor

  • Mark Pilgrim (acclaimed)

Councillors

  • Aaron Coffin (acclaimed)
  • Carolyn Janes (acclaimed)
  • Byron Kinsella (acclaimed)
  • Katrina Noel (acclaimed)
  • Michelle Tucker (acclaimed)

