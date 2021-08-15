Find the latest municipal election results on Newfoundland's west coast right here
Results will be continuously updated Tuesday evening as they are announced by municipalities.
Voters in western Newfoundland have made their voices heard as polls close in the municipal election.
Keep up to date with municipal election results across the province using the list of municipalities and candidates below.
This story will be updated as results come in throughout Tuesday evening.
Corner Brook
Deer Lake
Massey Drive
Councillors
- Al Gillespie (acclaimed)
- Penny Piercey (acclaimed)
- Kerry Ryland (acclaimed)
- Gary Warren (acclaimed)
A byelection has been called for Nov. 16 to fill two vacant seats.
Stephenville
Stephenville Crossing
Mayor
- Lisa Lucas (acclaimed)
Deputy Mayor
- Cynthia Downey (acclaimed)
Councillors
- Sharon Bennett (acclaimed)
- Anna Brake (acclaimed)
- Brian Downey (acclaimed)
- Brian Joy (acclaimed)
St. Anthony
Mayor
- Brad Johannessen (acclaimed)
Deputy Mayor
- Mark Pilgrim (acclaimed)
Councillors
- Aaron Coffin (acclaimed)
- Carolyn Janes (acclaimed)
- Byron Kinsella (acclaimed)
- Katrina Noel (acclaimed)
- Michelle Tucker (acclaimed)
