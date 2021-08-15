Find the latest municipal election results on Newfoundland's west coast right here

After the provincial election last winter and the federal election last week, communities across Newfoundland and Labrador are holding municipal elections on Tuesday. (CBC)

Voters in western Newfoundland have made their voices heard as polls close in the municipal election.

This story will be updated as results come in throughout Tuesday evening.

Corner Brook

Deer Lake

Massey Drive

Councillors

Al Gillespie (acclaimed)

Penny Piercey (acclaimed)

Kerry Ryland (acclaimed)

Gary Warren (acclaimed)

A byelection has been called for Nov. 16 to fill two vacant seats.

Stephenville

Stephenville Crossing

Mayor

Lisa Lucas (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor

Cynthia Downey (acclaimed)

Councillors

Sharon Bennett (acclaimed)

Anna Brake (acclaimed)

Brian Downey (acclaimed)

Brian Joy (acclaimed)

St. Anthony

Mayor

Brad Johannessen (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor

Mark Pilgrim (acclaimed)

Councillors

Aaron Coffin (acclaimed)

Carolyn Janes (acclaimed)

Byron Kinsella (acclaimed)

Katrina Noel (acclaimed)

Michelle Tucker (acclaimed)