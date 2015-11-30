Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

These are all the winners in Labrador's municipal elections

Results will be updated as they are announced.
CBC News ·
After the provincial election last winter and the federal election last week, communities across Newfoundland and Labrador are holding municipal elections on Tuesday. (CBC)

Polls in Newfoundland and Labrador are now closed in municipal elections across the province, including elections across the Big Land.

Keep up to date with municipal election results across Labrador using the list of municipalities and candidates below.

This story will be updated as results come in throughout Tuesday evening.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Labrador City

Note: Labrador City residents do not vote for a mayor; rather, the elected councillors vote among themselves for a mayor.

Wabush

