N.L. mosaic master brings a fragment of the North Atlantic to faraway France

Newfoundland and Labrador mosaic artist Terry Nicholls is stunning gallery-goers at an exhibition in France. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Terry Nicholls' face lights up when he's asked how it feels to represent Newfoundland and Labrador in France.



"Wonderful," he says. "They are not aware of how this particular part of the world is."





The work is currently exhibited in the French "city of mosaics," Paray-le-Monial.



Only few local artists, he explains, work with mosaics. Nicholls himself, however, has been doing it for 20 years.



For the past three, he's been working on art pieces for the French exhibition, which is the first of its kind.



"This is the first time that a country from North America has been invited to exhibit in Europe," said Nicholls.



"It's also, from what I know, the largest exhibit of North American mosaics ever held in Europe. And apparently our artwork is being received very well."



"They were struck by Canadian art. They had never seen anything quite like it," Nicholls said.



The exhibition was unveiled in Paray-le-Monial on July 9 and runs until Sept. 19, showcasing the art of 12 Canadian mosaicists from B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.



Except for Nicholls, who says he's honoured to be the only artist from Atlantic Canada to claim inclusion in the show, aptly titled From Canada.



The Canadian artists' work is well-received in France, according to Nicholls. The Canadian style, he explains, is different from that of European artists — most Canadian mosaicists are self-taught.







"We're really new to the mosaic scene, seeing that mosaics go back to 3000 BC. And in Europe, they go back to the Romans and Greeks," said Nicholls.



"So, Canadians are new, new, new."



Nicholls' first mosaic was created with floor tile. "I cut my hands to bits and I said, I better learn about this," he said.



"I had to destroy a lot of stuff on the way that wasn't very good."



Nicholls did learn about it, and eventually received two Arts and Letters Awards from the provincial government, in 2007 and 2010.



For the current exhibition in France, he's sponsored by the City of St. John's and the N.L. Arts Council.



Even though the exhibition in Paray-le-Monial packs up in September, Nicholls' art won't return to St. John's right away. His art will be part of an exhibition in Villa Bagatelle in Quebec City from March to May 2022.



"We're being recognized," he said. "And not only that, we're being recognized for something that is fresh."



