These people are frantic for updates from loved ones as Morocco digs out from catastrophic earthquake

Nadia Loutfi and Youssef Elmcharfi recount the panic and chaos they felt while trying that confirm dozens of family members were safe upon learning a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Kingdom of Morocco late Friday, about 70 kilometres south of Marrakech.

Newfoundland and Labrador residents from Morocco are still watching and waiting for updates on a deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the North African country on Friday, killing more than 2,000 people.

Nadia Loutfi was working when the news� broke. She had 18 missed phone calls waiting for her when she had a minute to rest from her restaurant job.

"I was shocked. Shaking. I couldn't do nothing. I just went to my phone trying to call my family, and nobody answered," said Loutfi, who's originally from Agadir and has been living in Newfoundland and Labrador for the last two years.

"It was horrible."

Loutfi said a friend who had been in touch with her parents earlier in the day told her they're safe but she's still worried about her brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

"Everything was, like, dizzy. I can't feel nothing. I didn't know what I was doing at that moment. I was just scared," she said.

"Those families who passed away, they're also our family. We love them. We're a family. My heart is really broken. I'm sad. I'm really sad."

Youssef Elmcharfi says his family members are safe but living in the streets since they cannot go back to their homes. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Youssef Elmcharfi, who's from Casablanca and has been living in Newfoundland for three years, was home when he received the news from his sister, who lives in Morocco with the rest of his family.

He describes the phone call as scared and frantic.

"I tried to call my mother many times. She didn't pick up. I tried to call my brother. He didn't have signal," Elmcharfi said.

"Finally I reached my mother and my brothers. They're all fine, just scared, they're just outside in the streets. They cannot go back to the houses."

He said he feels scared and sad, wondering if he'll see his family again and worried about another earthquake.

A man stands next to a damaged hotel after the earthquake in Moulay Ibrahim village, near the epicentre of the earthquake, outside Marrakech. (Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press)

"If you are here, you are so far and you can't do nothing," he said. "I wish we can get help to the people there back home."

Mohammed Kasmi, who owns the Andaluzia Market — an international grocery store in St. John's — immediately tried to reach home after hearing of the biggest earthquake to strike Morocco in 120 years.

His family lives in the west, near the border of Algeria, about seven hours from the epicentre of the earthquake near Marrakech.

"We felt very sad because the earthquake hit the villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains, which are very isolated communities," Kasmi said.

"It was very sad to see the images and how people are suffering."

Kasmi managed to make contact with family and friends. He said they're safe but he worries for people in areas that are difficult to reach by rescue teams.

"We are afraid of the second or the third earthquake that comes after, which causes people to flee their homes and sleep on the street," he said.

"Here, the community in Canada, they are supporting the people who are homeless now, no food, no drinks, no electricity. Some non-profit organizations in Ottawa and Montreal, where there are huge communities of Moroccans, are working together to raise some funds through GoFundMe."

