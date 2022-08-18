Janice Fitzgerald to reveal details at 11 a.m. NT on expanded eligibility for monkeypox vaccination

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald is holding a briefing at 11 a.m. NT to discuss Newfoundland and Labrador's expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccination.

The briefing will be live streamed on provincial government social media accounts.

At least two people in the province have been infected with the disease so far. The first probable case was reported July 28.

To date, the province has been administering vaccines to close contacts of probable positive cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador was the sixth province in Canada to identify a case of monkeypox. There are more than 20,000 cases around the world.

