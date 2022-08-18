Janice Fitzgerald to reveal details at 11 a.m. NT on expanded eligibility for monkeypox vaccination
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald is holding a briefing at 11 a.m. NT that will focus on monkeypox vaccination.
N.L. reported first probable case July 28
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald is holding a briefing at 11 a.m. NT to discuss Newfoundland and Labrador's expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccination.
The briefing will be live streamed on provincial government social media accounts.
At least two people in the province have been infected with the disease so far. The first probable case was reported July 28.
To date, the province has been administering vaccines to close contacts of probable positive cases.
Newfoundland and Labrador was the sixth province in Canada to identify a case of monkeypox. There are more than 20,000 cases around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?