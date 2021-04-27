Small team, 'big impact': N.L. medical volunteers depart for Ontario

Dr. Allison Furey, an emergency physician at the Janeway children's hospital in St. John's, is a member of a nine-person team from Newfoundland and Labrador set to start work in Toronto on Wednesday. (CBC)

In a short farewell at a St. John's airport hangar Tuesday morning, a contingent of Newfoundland and Labrador health-care workers spoke of what's ahead as they fly to Toronto in an effort to alleviate a few of their counterparts dealing with a crushing surge of COVID-19 cases.

"They're struggling, and they have been for over a year," said Dr. Allison Furey, a member of a nine-person team who will be deployed in downtown Toronto's University Health Network starting on Wednesday.

Furey has spent the last 11 years volunteering on medical relief trips to places such as Haiti, along with her husband, Premier Andrew Furey, who — long before turning to politics — founded the international medical relief organization Team Broken Earth.

"When an opportunity comes to help your own country, I'll raise my hand for that," she told reporters.

The Ontario aid team is comprised of three doctors, five nurses and a nurse practitioner. Eight of them boarded a Hercules C-130 military aircraft in St. John's, with the ninth member picked up en route in Deer Lake.

All are volunteers. Critical care nurse practitioner Jennifer Hinks said she could not say no when the magnitude of the need that Ontario faced became clear.

After working the front lines of two waves of the pandemic in Newfoundland and Labrador, Hinks said she is ready to face the third.

"We've been very fortunate in our province to regain our strength and our physical and mental well-being in between waves, and unfortunately the health-care providers across the country, such as those in Ontario, just haven't had that time," she said.

The volunteers came together after Ontario Premier Doug Ford asked for help to deal with a soaring caseload of severely ill patients, as well as caseloads fuelled by highly contagious virus variants.

Ready to work

Tuesday's team is meant to be a trial run for additional support.

Various members will stay anywhere from 10 days to three weeks, with one person slated to remain until the end of May. They have been matched with their counterparts already, Andrew Furey said Tuesday, so that they can begin "working almost immediately" in critical care units.

"It's a small team, but small teams can have big impacts," he said.

"This is an example of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians stepping up to answer the call, and I think we should all be collectively as a province proud of these individuals and their families for making this sacrifice to help the Canadian collective effort," he said.

They're set to help the Toronto hospitals manage ICU cases and staffing pressures, according to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Andrew Furey, an orthopedic surgeon, said he helped his wife pack the night before, and added that he felt he was missing out on the relief effort.

"There is a passion there that you can't get rid of, just because you take on a new role. So there is a big part of me that wishes I was going," he said.

This Hercules C-130, seen here in St. John's, transported the team. The federal government is paying for the team's Ontario mission. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada )

According to Andrew Furey, between 20 to 40 Newfoundland and Labrador workers volunteered to go.

The team is funded by the federal government. All members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, Ontario reported 3,510 new cases four new cases of COVID-19, while Newfoundland and Labrador had four.

