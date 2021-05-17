'I didn't know what sick was': N.L. nurse extends COVID-19 relief work in Ontario
'The nurses that I've been working with are truly inspiring,' says nurse practitioner Jennifer Hinks
As Newfoundland and Labrador's third medical relief team heads to Ontario to help that province through its devastating third wave of COVID-19, one of the members of the first team extending her time on the front lines.
"I didn't know what sick was until I came to Ontario," said nurse practitioner Jennifer Hinks of the patients fighting for their lives inside the overrun and short-staffed intensive care unit of Toronto General Hospital.
Hinks and five other nurses from Newfoundland and Labrador have been inside that ICU since arriving three weeks ago. She called the ICU the "last line of defence," with every patient in the unit on a form of life-support.
"To be able to have a nurse who is mentally refreshed and available to be at a bedside, and support their colleagues and staff and take care of these patients, has been such a reprieve for the unit," she said.
Hinks has now decided to stay a little longer to continue to help relieve the exhaustion faced by other healthcare staff.
"I'm hanging in there thanks to the support of family, friends and everyone back home," Hinks told CBC News Monday from her hotel room in Toronto.
Eleven people were among the first group to leave Newfoundland and Labrador on April 27 to help in Ontario hospitals. At the time, Premier Andrew Furey said "it's a small team, but small teams can have big impacts."
Hinks said that's been exactly the case.
On Tuesday a third group will leave Newfoundland and Labrador on a commercial flight to lend a helping hand as a surge in infections continues to overwhelm the Ontario healthcare system. The team is made up of three registered nurses will spend almost three weeks at Mackenzie Health, a hospital network north of Toronto in Vaughan, Ont.
'I'll be leaving a piece of me here'
Hinks said she hasn't had the time to properly process the magnitude of the medical effort she is currently a part of, but added it's likely going to be one of the most profound moments of her career.
"It's been hard, but we've been very fortunate to have a mental health team from Eastern Health that has been checking in with us every week, and supporting us throughout this process," she said.
"The nurses that I've been working with are truly inspiring. There are no words to describe what they have been facing."
Hinks said it's been on the back of the N.L. team's mind that they, at the end of their stint, get to leave Ontario and head for home where the pandemic has been manageable. The nurses who reside in Ontario don't have that privilege or opportunity, she said
She said the N.L. relief team has been welcomed with open arms by the Ontario staff, with gifts of food and a flood of thank you messages.
"I think that, when I do leave, I'll be leaving a piece of me here. A piece of this experience will live on with me forever," she said.
"I think that it won't be until I get home that I truly process what this experience has been like."
With files from Peter Cowan
