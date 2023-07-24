N.L. athletes bring home 40 medals from North American Indigenous Games

Newfoundland and Labrador's team at the North American Indigenous Games was represented by more than 100 athletes, and won 40 medals at the competition. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador/Facebook)

Athletes from Team Indigenous N.L. are coming home from the North American Indigenous Games with quite the showing, securing 40 medals across seven sports.

More than 100 Mi'kmaw, Inuit and Innu athletes represented the province at the Games, winning a combined 10 gold medals along with 14 silver and 16 bronze. Twenty-three of those athletes are leaving the Games with multiple medals.

The 40 medals put Newfoundland and Labrador at ninth in the overall rankings, and seventh in the standings for Canadian provinces. Athletes from the province competed in golf, swimming, volleyball, beach volleyball, basketball, badminton and athletics.

This year's Games, which took place in Halifax, featured more than 5,000 athletes between the ages of 13 and 19 along with coaches and officials representing more than 756 Indigenous Nations from across North America.

(CBC)