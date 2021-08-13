As the Taliban regain control of Afghanistan, this N.L. veteran says the fight wasn't for nothing
Jamie McWhirter, a decorated veteran of the Afghanistan war from Newfoundland and Labrador, said many veterans are heartbroken for the people of Afghanistan and to see the Taliban take over once again. However, he'll never say the work was for naught.
Taliban now control all but 4 of country's major cities
Canadian soldiers were on the ground in Afghanistan for 12 years beginning in 2006. One hundred and fifty-eight Canadian lives were lost in the battle, including 13 from Newfoundland and Labrador.
But as American soldiers now prepare to depart amid a Taliban resurgence controlling all but four of the country's major cities, it's left people to wonder: was it all for nothing?
He spoke with the CBC's Ted Blades.
