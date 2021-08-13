As the Taliban regain control of Afghanistan, this N.L. veteran says the fight wasn't for nothing

Jamie McWhirter, seen here in this file photo, served one tour in the Afghan War beginning in 2006. As the Taliban regain control of the country, he said, it hurts to imagine what the future may hold. (CBC)

Canadian soldiers were on the ground in Afghanistan for 12 years beginning in 2006. One hundred and fifty-eight Canadian lives were lost in the battle, including 13 from Newfoundland and Labrador.

But as American soldiers now prepare to depart amid a Taliban resurgence controlling all but four of the country's major cities, it's left people to wonder: was it all for nothing?

Jamie McWhirter, a decorated veteran of the Afghan war from Newfoundland and Labrador, said many veterans are heartbroken for the people of Afghanistan and to see the Taliban take over once again. However, he'll never say the work was for not.

He spoke with the CBC's Ted Blades.

To listen to the interview, click the player below.

On The Go 8:10 The Afghan war, was it all for nothing? NL veteran Jamie McWhirter reflects on the Taliban takeover of the country. 8:10