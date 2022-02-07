Mayors want fine details before N.L. moves forward with regionalization

Fogo Island Mayor Andrew Shea, Anchor Point Mayor Gerry Gros and Humber Arm South Mayor Erica Humber-Shears say they want details before regionalization gets underway. (CBC)

With regionalization looming, and a plan with few details so far, mayors of rural Newfoundland and Labrador communities are undecided on how they feel about the provincial government's plan to squeeze many of them together.

The province is continuing to look for ways to save money, while at the same time improve the viability of its 275 municipalities — 78 per cent of which have populations of less than 1,000 residents.

"We don't have a lot of the fine details, but for us in Humber Arm South one of the benefits I think would be the use of an enforcement officer, municipal police, on some level," Erica Humber-Shears, mayor of Humber Arm South in Bay of Islands, told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning on Monday.

"If you look at potential tourism opportunities for marketing purposes, as an individual town your funds are limited. But, as a region potentially you could have a bigger marketing campaign."

A report released on Wednesday by a joint working group on regionalization recommended a new regional government structure through 25 different areas of the province. The idea is to become more efficient with service delivery to those areas. The 25 regions will be established this year and final implementation of regionalization is expected to happen in late 2024.

The province is reviewing recommendations made in the report and is drumming up a plan as soon as possible, Municipal and Provincial Affairs Minister Krista Lynn Howell said last week.

Gerry Gros, mayor of Anchor Point on the Northern Peninsula, said over 60 communities are represented in his region, from River of Ponds north to his municipality.

Fogo Island Mayor Andrew Shea says he wants his community to stay the way it is. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

He said of those communities there are 15 municipalities. The rest are unincorporated areas or local service districts.

"Sharing of services is certainly a big thing," Gros said.

"One of the other benefits that I can see come out of it is, [through] sharing resources, we might be able to get well-trained maintenance people for our water systems and things like that."

Staying the course

But not everybody is convinced regionalization is the right move.

Andrew Shea, mayor of Fogo Island, said he doesn't think there would be much improvement for his community.

"We've amalgamated, and that's the same as regionalization. Where we're located on an island, sharing services would be very difficult with fire brigades and all that kind of stuff," he said.

"We've downsized the fire brigade to three as opposed to six so far since we've been amalgamated. So I don't see big a lot for us, I'd like to stay where we are."

Shea said he doesn't think regionalization is going to be the answer to all of the province's financial issues. Fogo Island represents 11 different communities.

But Shea's concerns may be alleviated, as Howell said last week there won't be a "one-size-fits-all" approach to regionalization.

Humber-Shears said it's hard to weigh the benefits or disadvantages without the important fine details.

"For us, when it comes to services, it's not really going to benefit us," she said. "The concern is how much is it going to cost to be a part of the region and what are the mandated services that we have no choice but to opt into."

