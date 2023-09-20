Protests over LGBTQ school policies descend on government buildings and parking lots in Newfoundland

Marchers protesting LGBTQ school programs and policies and counter-protesters gathered at Confederation Building in St. John's on Wednesday. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Hundreds of people marched on government buildings and parking lots in St. John's, Grand Falls-Windsor and Corner Brook on Wednesday — one side protesting LGBTQ programs and policies in schools, the other a counter-protest in support of LGBTQ rights.

In St. John's, just over 100 people, a mixture of adults and children, gathered on the front lawn of the Confederation Building as part of the national "1 Million March 4 Children" protest against schools teaching children about gender and sexual diversity. Roughly double that amount showed up on the front steps of the provincial legislature as a counter-protest.

Neither side mingled until partway through a series of speeches from the counter protest, when one counter-protester screamed at the group gathered on the lawn. Two protesters from the lawn then walked into the middle of the counter-protest group and began shouting back.

The situation briefly became tense when a young boy began to cry as his mother screamed into the faces of the counter-protesters and put up her middle finger. The boy began to scream at the group as well, and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers intervened to keep both sides apart.

Outside that brief interaction, both sides were able to freely deliver their messages.

Counter-protester Robert Kenny told CBC News he's "lost family members" to the anti-trans movement.

"It's sad to see that children who are making courageous decisions and stepping out of their comfort zone are not supported in that, or the support seems conditional, or it comes with a heavy price to pay," said Kenny.

"With a lot of the people I see supporting those rights, these are a forward-looking population raising good kids."

Kenny said he could have benefited from gender identity conversations while growing up.

Robert Kenny says he could have benefitted from gender identity conversations while growing up. (Mike Moore/CBC)

"In contrast to that we had homophobic principals, homophobic teachers and homophobic students who were not course-corrected, and for that reason a lot of us had to leave this province."

The counter-protest crowd included Trent Langdon, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, members of the provincial NDP and Progressive Conservative parties, and several unions and their members.

Former PC leader Ches Crosbie, was also there, mingling mostly with the protesters.

A groups in the hundreds also descended on a parking lot in Grand Falls-Windsor on Wednesday. (Tory Turner/CBC)

'Isn't a bad thing'

A group in the hundreds also gathered at a Sobeys grocery store parking lot in Grand Falls-Windsor, roughly around the same time as the protests and counter-protests kicked off elsewhere in Newfoundland and the rest of Canada.

That group was also divided with some calling for "family freedom" and others supporting LGBTQ rights.

Kim Penton told CBC News she believes sexual education belongs at home and not in schools.

"I really don't agree with what they're teaching in schools. The curriculum is horrible," Penton said.

Peter Motty, who questions LGBTQ-themed curriculum in schools, speaks with several people rallying in support of gay and trans rights at Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook, N.L. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Nevaeh James said she was there to support LGBTQ rights. Being a part of the community "isn't a bad thing," she said.

"There's more to it than what people think," she said.

"I don't think what they're doing is right. You shouldn't force anyone to be someone they're not and force them into a closet they don't want to be in and force them to come out to a family that is not supportive."

School district advises staff not to engage protesters

Protester Wendy Short said she's concerned about being kept in the dark with what is being taught to her daughter in Grade 7. She said her daughter was asked by her teacher to fill out a form indicating what "name" she would like to be called.

"It's about being included. When you're asking children, who can't make sound decisions for life, finances, living every day as an adult, it's confusing," Short said.

A woman protesting LGBTQ programs and policies in schools stared down and screamed at a large group of counter protestors in front of Confederation Building in St. John's. (Mike Moore/CBC)

"My child wanted to know why she could be called another name at school and come home and still be this person."

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District issued a notice about Wednesday's march to staff and administration, advising teachers and employees not to engage with any protesters who show up on school properties. The notice also asked teachers to keep school doors locked and be aware of who they were letting into buildings.