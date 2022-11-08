Here's what you missed if you slept through the lunar eclipse
N.L. sees total eclipses once every 2 or 3 years, says physicist
The experience of Tuesday's total lunar eclipse over Newfoundland and Labrador — for people who were awake to see it — varied depending on where they were in the province.
Large cloud cover over Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, on the island's Avalon Peninsula, kept the peak of the eclipse — when the moon turns red — hidden from spectators.
But the lead-up to the peak was still a sight to behold as the moon slowly disappeared into Earth's shadow.
Memorial University physics professor Hilding Neilson was out early to take in the astrological event.
"Worldwide, a lunar eclipse is not that rare. It happens a couple of times a year," Neilson said while keeping his eyes set on the moon.
"For Newfoundland, we get a lunar eclipse once every two to three years if we get lucky."
Neilson and his team study stars and model their structure, evolution and radiation to understand the detailed physics and how scientists can use stars as better tools for studying cosmology and planets outside our solar system.
While lunar eclipses don't last very long, he said, there's a big event he's looking ahead to in a couple of years.
"The total part is about a half hour to an hour. A partial, a few hours before that," he said.
"The big event is coming in 2024. We're going to have a total solar eclipse that's going to pass through the United States and then to Newfoundland through the southwest coast and into Gander. So we'll be near the edge of a total solar eclipse in April 2024."
With files from The St. John's Morning Show
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?