Still life: Meet the living statue who stands out among the pedestrians of downtown St. John's

How does one become a statue?

A memorial or a tribute to a grand gesture or historically significant event is how most become enshrined.

For Vanessa Cardoso Whelan, all it takes is a little makeup and years of practice.

"It is hard. It seems like it's not, but it is. Because I have to have concentration in my body, but around me as well," Cardoso Whelan said.

"People try and make me laugh, or try and make me move somehow."

Cardoso Whelan can be seen this summer at the Water Street pedestrian mall, performing — by standing still — for all who walk by or are seated at nearby tables.

Cardoso Whelan says she hopes for more good weather this summer in St. John's to be able to continue to perform on Water Street. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

As a mermaid or a florist, she moves only when tipped, and will return the gesture with a small gift such as a flower or seashell as a thank you.

But Cardoso Whelan wants to remind the public to keep their distance — to stay in line with public health measures —and not to touch her as she performs.

Adapting to pandemic

Originally from Brazil, Cardoso Whelan married a Newfoundlander and came to the province six years ago.

She said her performances come from the joys of busking, coupled with her experience in flamenco dancing and as a graduate of acting and drama.

The reception for her first performance Saturday at the Water Street pedestrian mall was good, she said.

"Lots of people came around and took pictures," she said.

Cardoso Whelan says it takes about an hour to turn into a living statue. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

This year both the annual St. John's Buskers Festival and the Royal St. John's Regatta have been cancelled as a result of the pandemic. With two of her biggest venues now off the table, Cardoso Whelan said she has other things in mind.

"It's kind of sad that the festival is not going ahead," she said.

Hoping for more good weather for the province's capital city, Cardoso Whelan said she hopes to get a full summer out of performing for people on Water Street.

But like many others who have been gripped by the pandemic, she said she has been kept busy.

"[It's] creation time. I'm trying to write, [I'm] reading more, and I'm doing some dance workshops," she said. "But it's been hard not being able to perform, because we need sharing with the public."

