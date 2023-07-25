N.L. government was warned that vehicle fleet shortages could drive cuts to programs

The state of the Newfoundland and Labrador government's aging fleet of light vehicles sparked a series of internal warnings last year about potential impacts on an array of provincial services.

There were concerns that parks may not be able to open on time for the beginning of the season, that "critical" geoscience work wouldn't get done, and that programs in the Department of Fisheries, Food and Agriculture may stop running.

There was even a scramble to source vehicles so that staff could be recalled for work in the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure — the same department that manages the fleet.

An internal audit concluded that there was "no plan" to project requirements in the light vehicle fleet for the coming years, and tens of millions needed to be spent to address the issue.

Not only that, Transportation Department officials didn't know how much it was costing taxpayers to rent vehicles to fill the resulting gaps, or even how many were being rented. And there were struggles to find rentals at all, in a tight market.

That's all according to provincial documents obtained by CBC News through an access-to-information request.

The province now says it has budgeted $5 million this fiscal year "to support renewal" of the light vehicle fleet.

To date, the department says it has acquired 55 new vehicles, and tenders are out to buy more.

The Department of Transportation says there are 819 vehicles in the fleet, and another 93 rentals used "predominantly for seasonal needs such as road construction, parks and forestry."

The government did not make anyone available for an interview.

And officials still can't — or won't — say how much all those rentals are costing taxpayers.

'Issue that is soon going to become critical'

In February 2022, one government department issued a blunt warning to another.

"I just wanted to give you a heads-up on an issue that is soon going to become critical," Keith Deering, an assistant deputy minister in the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture, wrote to a counterpart in the Transportation Department.

"The condition of our fleet in the agriculture and lands branch has reached a point where we will soon have to decide if we can keep programs running."

The reply, from Transportation Department ADM Stephen Burbridge, a couple of weeks later: "New vehicles for this year will be next to impossible. This will be made even worse by the fact that we are expecting challenges in rentals as well. We are trying to get our hands on a fleet of used Nalcor vehicles. That would take some of the pressure off if we can make it work."

The internal audit division of the comptroller general's office in Newfoundland and Labrador recently conducted a review of the government's fleet of light vehicles, such as these trucks pictured in the Confederation Building parking lot in St. John's. (CBC)

Fast-forward to April 2022, when more internal emails flagged that Transportation Department officials were having issues of their own. A director of highway design and construction wrote that multiple regions needed rental vehicles to allow the recall of staff.

Days after that, the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology weighed in, noting that its mines branch had half the number of vehicles compared to four or five years earlier.

"Several of our current vehicles are not suitable for travel across the island nor for off-road usage," deputy minister John Cowan wrote.

"My department is below the threshold of vehicles it needs to operate during the summer field season."

There were concerns that less than half of the planned summer geological surveys would be done over the coming summer.

"The public geoscience resulting from the work of the survey is critical in identifying potential areas for exploration by the mineral industry," Cowan wrote to his equivalent in transportation, Cory Grandy.

In an emailed response to inquiries from CBC News, the Industry Department did not address that past correspondence but wrote that it is "not aware of any current concerns."

The other departments did not provide information about what happened after those operational concerns were flagged last year.

According to internal correspondence, there were concerns last year that provincial parks might not open on time for the summer because of a lack of government vehicles. (Mark Quinn/CBC )

An August 2022 exchange between officials in the Transportation Department outlined potential impacts on provincial parks — five more vehicles had been required to get the parks open, with another seven required to keep the parks in operation for the summer.

According to internal emails, that gap was ultimately plugged by short-term rentals, then through repurposing old Nalcor Energy vehicles.

Fast forward to this January, and there were more worries — this time from the aquatic animal health division of the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture. Officials said they had a vehicle out of service for half of the days in the soon-to-end fiscal year.

"A serious look at overall fleet is needed," the then fisheries minister, Derrick Bragg, wrote in a Jan. 16 email to his counterpart in the transportation portfolio.

Internal audit found 'no plan' for future requirements

Internal auditors from the comptroller general's office were called in to review the management of the light vehicle fleet.

That report — also obtained through an access-to-information request — was sent to the Transportation Department in November.

It found a shortfall of $25 million to $28 million for the next five years in government light vehicle acquisition projections. The review concluded there weren't enough funds to maintain the same-size fleet without "greatly extending" the life of vehicles currently in use.

"This poses the risk of maintenance and safety issues," the report noted.

And it found there was "no plan" that projected light fleet requirements in the coming years.

"The department advises that they started such a plan for new purchases until it became apparent that vehicle demand far exceeded the department's ability to supply," the auditors noted.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government has budgeted $5 million this fiscal year to bolster its light-vehicle fleet. (CBC)

Further complicating the situation was a lack of information about just how much taxpayer cash was being funnelled into stopgap measures.

"The department is unable to accurately track the costs associated with long-term rentals throughout government," the review noted.

Some departments weren't getting Treasury Board approval before obtaining long-term rentals. And sometimes short-term rentals turned into long-term rentals.

"In these cases, the department would not be aware of the long-term rental and would therefore not track these expenditures," the report found.

The auditors recommended preparing a long-term plan for scheduled replacement of the fleet.

The review also called for the development of a process to ensure that all government-wide long-term light vehicle rentals are co-ordinated and arranged through the Transportation Department, in order to track each long-term rental throughout the year and their associated costs.

'Difficult to calculate the costs'

The Department of Transportation would not grant interview requests.

In an emailed statement, officials wrote that all departments can rent vehicles through their own budgets and "it is difficult to calculate the costs associated with the rentals until they are returned."

The department said the requirement for rentals will lessen as more vehicles are added to the fleet, and blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for delays in acquiring them.

At a legislative committee meeting in May, then transportation minister Elvis Loveless stressed that cash has been allocated to address the issue.

"We certainly have had a demand for replacing the aging fleet," Loveless said.

"We had a budget approval for additional $5 million in capital funding for light-duty vehicles for the next five years, which is $25 million in total, and we welcome that to address the aging fleet."

He stressed that the government is committing to those investments not just once, but consistently.

"Because we do need to address the inventory challenges that we have, and we plan to do it, and we're going to do it," Loveless said at the time.

"So onward and upward."

