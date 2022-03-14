As almost all COVID-19 restrictions end, N.L. enters new pandemic era

Almost all COVID-19 mandates have ended in Newfoundland and Labrador. (John Pike/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador marked the end of almost all COVID-19 restrictions on Monday — the second anniversary of the first coronavirus case recorded in the province — with public health mandates being erased for what officials hope is the final time.

Mask mandates, vaccine passes, and capacity and travel restrictions are gone, for the most part, although masking is still required in schools until at least the Easter break, in post-secondary institutions until the end of the semester and in health-care facilities provincewide.

Some businesses are also choosing to stick with masks and physical distancing for the time being.

Jennifer Ring, who manages Hotel North 2 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, told CBC News her hotel is happy to see restrictions lifted but said masking will be optional for their workers.

"Some of our employees are going to choose to wear their masks and some employees are very happy to get rid of their masks," she said. "I don't want anybody to feel uncomfortable for wearing a mask or not wearing a mask."

Ring said the last two years has been a struggle both financially and in trying to keep up with the constantly changing pandemic landscape. Restrictions changed almost monthly to slow the spread of COVID-19, making running a business challenging, she said.

Nunatsiavut following suit

Gerald Asivak, Nunatsiavut's health and social development minister, says his government will be keeping in line with provincial public health standards.

He said the Nunatsiavut government is still strongly encouraging people to continue proper hand-washing, staying home when sick and wearing masks in crowded places.

Gerald Asivak, Nunatsiavut's health and social development minister, says his government is mirroring what Newfoundland and Labrador is doing with public health restrictions. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"We're going to be living with COVID for some time to come. It's part of our new normal," he said.

"It's not necessarily what we want as our new normal. However, we have to accept now that this is part of our lives."

While the virus isn't going anywhere, said Asivak, some people are relieved by the lifting of restrictions.

"Some are waiting to resume some normalcy, to see family, to socialize a little more. The education over the two years has improved dramatically so we know what we can do to keep ourselves safe."

Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer hold COVID-19 briefings or send media releases with new infections. The province will update its COVID-19 website on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with new data.

